Bethlehem Catholic High School’s football team tried to erase the bad taste of last year’s 2-7 season over the past nine months through hard work in the offseason. For Golden Hawks senior running back Mel Terry the wait was even longer – he couldn’t do a thing about what transpired in 2021, because he was forced to sit out with a serious knee injury.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO