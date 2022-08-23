Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Parkland football punishes Easton in dominating season opener
No first-game jitters for the Parkland High School football team. Just opening annihilation. The Trojans, ranked No. 4 by lehighvalleylive.com, dismantled No. 7 Easton 42-0 during the season opener for both sides on Friday night at Orefield Middle School. Parkland led 35-0 at halftime. Turning point: With a minute left...
Parkland football’s new parts exceed expectations in blowout of Easton
Parkland football coach Tim Moncman said his brand-new offensive and defensive lines exceeded his expectations on Friday night. The same might be said for all the Trojans who touched the field. Parkland, ranked No. 4 by lehighvalleylive.com, pummeled No. 7 Easton 42-0 in a mercy-rule Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division...
Making thunder with her throws: Nazareth’s Leszcynski tops the field
No scholastic girl in lehighvalleylive history has ever thrown the javelin farther than Kelly Leszcynski. That makes the Nazareth graduate, now at Bloomsburg, the easy choice as the 2022 LVL Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids prediction, odds for MLS on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia faces Colorado in MLS at Subaru Park on Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. This betting preview for Philadelphia vs. Colorado, which features...
Freedom, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Emmaus High School football team will have a game with Freedom Area High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Football: Edwards, North Hunterdon run wild over rival Central
On one hand, Kente Edwards and his North Hunterdon teammates got their season off and running on Friday night – literally and figuratively – taking care of archrival Hunterdon Central on the road. But once Lions coach Kevin Kley takes a closer look at the tape, they’ll be...
Bethlehem Catholic football makes long-awaited return to win column vs. Whitehall
Bethlehem Catholic High School’s football team tried to erase the bad taste of last year’s 2-7 season over the past nine months through hard work in the offseason. For Golden Hawks senior running back Mel Terry the wait was even longer – he couldn’t do a thing about what transpired in 2021, because he was forced to sit out with a serious knee injury.
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Pa. High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Pennsylvania high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
Barber Denny Roebuck hangs up clippers after 40+ years cutting hair in Bethlehem
Denny Roebuck has many jobs. Among them: historian, mediator, therapist, storyteller, daytime bartender (his favorite). All of those positions fall under the umbrella term “barber,” which was the job for which he was being paid. But not anymore. The 65-year-old Roebuck cut someone else’s hair for the last...
Emmaus football shuts out Freedom in 2nd half of season-opening win
The Emmaus football team started the 2022 season by getting a bit of revenge. In their first game since losing the 2021 District 11 Class 6A championship 28-14 to Freedom, the Green Hornets shut out the Patriots in the second half of a 19-13 win at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium on Friday night.
Notre Dame football turns to the run in victory at Saucon Valley
With former quarterback Phil Stambaugh in charge, the Notre Dame football team has become known for airing the ball out. But on Friday night in a high-scoring season opener, the Crusaders decided to also churn out some yards and points via the ground en route to a 41-34 road win over Saucon Valley.
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country
If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventuresis home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.
Notre Dame football holds off Saucon Valley in score-happy season opener
The visiting Notre Dame football team scored the final 20 points of the first half to break open a tie game against Saucon Valley on Friday night. The Panthers clawed back in the second half, but the Crusaders outscored them 41-34 in the season opener. Turning points: Saucon Valley put...
How did the Eagles look without an ailing Dolphins team on the field? Nick Sirianni addresses ‘intensity’ | Practice report
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The music was playing, the goalposts were there, and the footballs were flying around Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Thursday. It looked like the perfect day for a joint practice between the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. The only problem was that the Dolphins were not there.
Kickoff central: Previews for the 33 local high school football teams in 1 place
EPC (Northampton and Lehigh counties) The Vikings have captured the last two District 11 4A titles. (. The Golden Hawks are trying to rebound from a 2-win season. (. The Red Rovers are paced by a veteran offensive line. (. ) The Hornets meet Freedom in Week 1 for a...
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
Why Thursday’s Eagles-Dolphins joint practices were canceled
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – – The Eagles wanted to have one more joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. However, it will not happen. The Dolphins canceled the joint practices scheduled for Thursday, stating the team would meet virtually “out...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s names Trevor Micklos new Warren Campus president
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Trevor Micklos has been promoted to President of St. Luke’s Warren Campus effective September 1. Micklos joined St. Luke’s in 2017 as the Service Line Administrator for Musculoskeletal Services and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2019. He has been an important part of the team that has led the Musculoskeletal Service to impressive growth over the last five years.
These 4 Eagles are not safe from being cut, even if safety is in the name of the position they play
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – When the Eagles traded Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, safeties Andre Chachere, Jaquiski Tartt, K’Von Wallace, and Reed Blankenship all probably breathed a sigh of relief. Adami, who the Eagles picked up in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, was a defensive...
