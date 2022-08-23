ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintnersville, PA

Kintnersville, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Catholic football makes long-awaited return to win column vs. Whitehall

Bethlehem Catholic High School’s football team tried to erase the bad taste of last year’s 2-7 season over the past nine months through hard work in the offseason. For Golden Hawks senior running back Mel Terry the wait was even longer – he couldn’t do a thing about what transpired in 2021, because he was forced to sit out with a serious knee injury.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fight at Pa. High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running

A fight at a Pennsylvania high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
UPPER DARBY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How did the Eagles look without an ailing Dolphins team on the field? Nick Sirianni addresses ‘intensity’ | Practice report

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The music was playing, the goalposts were there, and the footballs were flying around Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Thursday. It looked like the perfect day for a joint practice between the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. The only problem was that the Dolphins were not there.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

St. Luke’s names Trevor Micklos new Warren Campus president

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Trevor Micklos has been promoted to President of St. Luke’s Warren Campus effective September 1. Micklos joined St. Luke’s in 2017 as the Service Line Administrator for Musculoskeletal Services and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2019. He has been an important part of the team that has led the Musculoskeletal Service to impressive growth over the last five years.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Community Policy