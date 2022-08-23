Read full article on original website
Related
Edinburgh rubbish ‘deeply concerning’ says Swinney as council strikes escalate
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said the piles of rubbish building up throughout Edinburgh are “deeply concerning” for public health.John Swinney spoke out as unions warned the dispute over local government pay, which saw cleansing staff in the capital walk out on strike last week – could become a “winter of discontent”.Cleansing staff in Edinburgh have been out on strike since August 18, with the action timed to coincide with the summer festivals.But the action has now escalated, with waste workers in 13 other local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, joining the protest while schools in some areas could be...
Pay dispute ‘could escalate beyond winter’ as more waste workers walk out
The mountains of rubbish that have greeted festival-goers and made Edinburgh residents’ lives misery are set to become a familiar sight across Scotland as waste workers at more councils walk out.From Wednesday, staff at 13 local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee, and Aberdeen, will join those in the capital and strike as unions ratchet up the pressure in their pay dispute.Trade unions were offered a 5% pay rise by Cosla, the body representing local government, but despite “productive” talks a deal was not reached.Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s industrial officer, said the “dispute will continue to escalate to a point where it could...
BBC
Fly-tipping concerns due to council strike action
Concerns are growing about fly-tipping in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area as bins are going uncollected due to strike action by council workers. Councillor Mark Baxter says people are now becoming desperate and are resorting to illegal solutions to the rubbish piling up at home. Four weeks of industrial...
BBC
Edinburgh bin strike: Residents told to keep rubbish inside
Edinburgh residents are being asked to keep their rubbish inside as waste piles high during the city's bin strike. The city's waste workers launched a 12-day strike as unions negotiate for an improved pay offer. On day five, scenes of overflowing bins were spreading from the city centre to residential...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sturgeon accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ over bin strike
Scottish Tories call for first minister to focus on pay dispute that now threatens early closures of schools
U.K.・
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Thousands of parents are being left without childcare after 4,000 providers closed in a year amid a 'staffing crisis'
Parents are being left without childcare as thousands of providers closed within a year, in what has been described as a 'real mess'. The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022 - the largest decline since 2016, according to figures from Ofsted.
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
BBC
Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl
A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
NI Health: Nurses to be vote on strike action
Nurses in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on strike action. It follows a similar move across the rest of the UK. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the "fight for fair pay continues", with the decision taken at an emergency council meeting on Wednesday night. It means nurses...
Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals
Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
BBC
Cost of living: 700 doctors could leave Welsh NHS over pay - union
Nearly 700 doctors are likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a recent 4.5% pay rise, the British Medical Association has warned. The warning follows a survey by BMA Cymru, in which more than half of the 1,397 respondents said they could leave and most felt morale had dropped.
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight percent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS data...
BBC
SQA strike action to 'severely delay' student appeals - union warns
Up to 22,000 student appeals will be "severely delayed" after workers voted in favour of strike action, a trade union has warned. Staff at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) opted to go on strike after they voted down a "derisory" pay offer that ranged from 1.7% to 4%. Unite confirmed...
Train drivers at another three firms vote for strike action in pay dispute
Train drivers at another three companies have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in a dispute over pay.Members of Aslef at Chiltern, Northern and TransPennine Express backed walkouts in the long-running row affecting the industry.The votes were all more than 9-1 in favour of strikes, with turnouts of over 80%.Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said strikes were always the last resort, adding: “You can see from the votes – and the turnouts – just how angry our members are.With inflation running at north of 10% - and set to go much higher - several train companies are saying that they...
BBC
Royal Mail strike: Many Devon and Cornwall deliveries stopped
Many people in Devon and Cornwall will not be getting any post as thousands of postal workers take part in a national dispute over pay. Royal Mail says its pay rise deal to workers is worth up to 5.5% and that the Communications Workers Union (CWU) is being resistant to change.
100,000 Royal Mail workers to walk out over pay in ‘summer’s biggest strike’
More than 100,000 postal workers will walk out on Friday in a dispute over pay, in what is being described as the biggest strike of the summer so far.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members are taking industrial action for a “dignified, proper pay rise” after they voted in favour by 97.6 per cent in a ballot.The strike on Friday will be followed by further stoppages on Wednesday 31 August, Thursday 8 September and Friday 9 September.The union said management imposed a 2 per cent pay rise on employees, yet they were classified as key workers throughout the...
Comments / 0