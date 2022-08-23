Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left red-faced as Erik Ten Hag axes star in front of Man United squad
Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been unhappy at the club ever since they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, could still leave before the transfer window slams shut next week.
‘We wouldn’t put up with it’ – Cristiano Ronaldo warned Man Utd legends Keane and Ince would have put end his antics
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been slammed by Paul Ince for his recent attitude at Manchester United. And the former United midfielder reckons that if Ronaldo had acted this way back when he and Roy Keane where in the dressing room, he wouldn't have got away with it. Ronaldo's future has been...
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
Fans all saying the same thing and claim Champions League draw was ‘fixed’ over Yaya Toure giving Tottenham easy group
FOOTY fans are all saying the same thing after jokingly claiming Yaya Toure “fixed” the Champions League group stage draw in Tottenham’s favour. The iconic former Premier League midfielder, 39, was on hand to dish out the balls at Thursday’s Uefa event in Istanbul. The former...
UEFA・
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Report: Bernardo Silva Has Agreed Personal Terms With PSG
The Manchester City midfielder has now reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG, but Manchester City have rejected the first bid from the French side. Bernardo's preference has always been Barcelona, but the player may take a move to PSG, as he does want to leave Manchester City.
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw In Full | Manchester United Learn Their Fate
The group stage draw for the new season of the UEFA Europa League has taken place with a number of Europes top clubs including Manchester United learning their fate ahead of the competitions return.
UEFA・
Xavi admits he is still hopeful of signing Bernardo Silva
Barcelona head coach Xavi is still hoping that a deal can be struck to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou.
Yardbarker
Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer
While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
MLS・
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Valladolid - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Real Valladolid
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Transfer rumours: Milan consider Ronaldo; Man Utd re-enter Aubameyang race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Possible transfers; Man Utd comments; Liverpool's slow start
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Marseille president dismisses transfer links as 'fake news'
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be signing for Marseille this summer, according to the club's president Pablo Longoria.
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Erling Haaland reveals how he celebrated 'crazy' Man City title win in 2012
Erling Haaland relives how he celebrated Sergio Aguero's iconic goal & Man City winning the Premier League title in 2012.
Gabriel Martinelli reveals wanting to be like Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has spoken about being inspired by Gunners legend Thierry Henry.
Europa League group stage draw: Man Utd & Arsenal learn confirmed opponents
Manchester United and Arsenal are among the sides who will discover their fate in Europa League group stage draw.
90min
