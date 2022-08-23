Read full article on original website
Pa. invests in Bethlehem startup pushing boundaries of semiconductor technology
Pennsylvania is investing nearly $1.74 million in a Bethlehem-based tech startup company that is pushing the boundaries of semiconductor efficiency. iDEAL Semiconductor in the Ben Franklin TechVentures business incubator has committed to investing $3.4 million in the state-backed expansion, creating 63 new jobs and retaining its existing jobs over the next three years.
If I work from home, which state can tax my income?
Q. I’m working as a construction consultant at age 73. My office is in Manhattan, but I have been working exclusively from my New Jersey since February 2020. This year since I did not work in New York in 2021, I paid nearly $7,000 to New Jersey on my 2021 return. I requested a refund of New York taxes taken from my paychecks, but New York has refused. Although I consulted on New York projects, I also consulted for projects in other states. The company has offices in five states, none of which are in New York or New Jersey.
Uline growing in Lehigh County, hiring 50+ at new warehouse and expanding existing site
One of the region’s largest distributors of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies is undergoing a large expansion in Lehigh County. Wisconsin-based Uline is slated to unveil sometime in late September its new 925,910-square-foot distribution center at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, outside Alburtis. By early 2023, the company additionally has plans to expand its existing Upper Macungie Township facility at 700 Uline Way.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
I’m moving overseas. How can I make sure N.J. doesn’t tax my IRA?
Q. I will be retiring soon. I currently live in New Jersey, but when I retire, I plan to live abroad, but in different countries with a three-month stay in each. I will be living in Airbnbs and I won’t have a home or rental in New Jersey. Given that I won’t have a fixed mailing address, how can I let New Jersey know I am moving out for good so the state won’t tax me when I withdraw from my IRA?
Bucks County Ranks Among Best Areas to Retire in Pennsylvania
Bucks County ranked as one of the best areas in Pennsylvania to retire.Image via iStock. Bucks County is among the best counties in Pennsylvania where seniors can settle down and enjoy their own private oasis after a lifetime of working, according to a recently released ranking by Stacker.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
Bonus Pa. property tax and rent rebate payments starting to arrive this week
Senior citizens and individuals with permanent disabilities who qualify for the state’s Property Tax and Rent Rebate program can now begin looking for their one-time bonus payments to arrive. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced her department on Tuesday started sending the bonus rebate payments to eligible applicants who are...
‘Rover for life’ with deep Easton roots wins GOP primary for U.S. House seat in Florida
Joe Budd is on the verge of representing Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. But his roots will always remain in Easton. “Anybody that graduates from Easton Area High School, it’s Rover nation. You’re a rover for life,” he said. The 59-year-old who grew up on...
Before N.J’s spotted lanternfly apocalypse, the pesky bug was reported in Pa. What were lessons learned?
If you’re tempted to wave the white flag because you think New Jersey’s spotted lanternfly problem can’t get any worse, buckle up. Pennsylvania for years dealt with the invasive insects and the issues there persist. While the bugs’ origin story remains somewhat unclear, we do know the...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Vintage photos of Lehigh Valley historic buildings and landmarks, some bygone
In the 1930s, the federal government launched the Historic American Buildings Survey, a program aimed at documenting the nation’s historic architecture. Photographers in the decades since the program’s inception have aimed their cameras at dozens of prominent buildings in the Lehigh Valley. Some of the local buildings depicted...
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Nursing home workers at Easton facility, 24 others in Pa. send out strike notice
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
wdac.com
Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming
HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
