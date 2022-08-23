ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dinner at The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids is ‘a celebratory affair’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids offers what franchise owner Jon Ferguson calls a “celebratory” meal. The restaurant, which also has a location in Troy, serves a fondue-inspired menu, where customers dip meats, breads, veggies and more in pots of melted cheese. There’s also a chocolate fondue dessert, which can be used to dip treats such as cream puffs, macarons, cheesecake, marshmallows, waffles and more.
100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
WOOD

Enjoy the last days of summer at Hastings Summerfest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is not quite over yet especially in Hastings, where they’re hosting their annual Summerfest this weekend! There will be great arts and crafts, a parade, a car show and so much more! This year’s theme for the parade and other activities throughout the weekend is “Red, White & Blue”!
boatlyfe.com

The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland

The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
msn.com

Construction project unearths unusual burial site

A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
The Grand Rapids Press

1 dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A shooting in Grand Rapids killed a man early Saturday, Aug. 27. Grand Rapids Police say a man was fatally shot around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, a news...
wmuk.org

Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes

The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
WOOD

Here’s what’s new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
MLive

MLive

