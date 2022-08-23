Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Muskegon County Latino Festival returns downtown to celebrate culture, heritage
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon County Latino Festival is returning to downtown to celebrate the community’s culture and heritage. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the second annual event at Hackley Park, 349 W. Webster Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a night filled with Latin food, entertainment and fun.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dinner at The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids is ‘a celebratory affair’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids offers what franchise owner Jon Ferguson calls a “celebratory” meal. The restaurant, which also has a location in Troy, serves a fondue-inspired menu, where customers dip meats, breads, veggies and more in pots of melted cheese. There’s also a chocolate fondue dessert, which can be used to dip treats such as cream puffs, macarons, cheesecake, marshmallows, waffles and more.
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers. While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial...
The complete guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.
New Music and Art Festival Celebrating Grand River is This Saturday in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids' First RE(TURN) to the River Festival is August 27, 2022. This Saturday, August 27th is the inaugural RE(TURN) to the River festival in Grand Rapids, celebrating the Grand River. There are three locations at which folks can enjoy circus performers, food trucks, art, games, music, and more along...
WOOD
Enjoy the last days of summer at Hastings Summerfest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is not quite over yet especially in Hastings, where they’re hosting their annual Summerfest this weekend! There will be great arts and crafts, a parade, a car show and so much more! This year’s theme for the parade and other activities throughout the weekend is “Red, White & Blue”!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale
A crumbling 702,420-square-foot piece of furniture industry history is up for sale in Muskegon.
46 Local Fall Activities: West Michigan’s Best Bucket List
Fall in West Michigan might just be my favorite season, and that is saying a lot after coming off of summer in the Mitten State. But there is something magical about the cool air, changing colors, shorter days, and the oh-so-good food this time of year (fresh cider and homemade donuts, please).
boatlyfe.com
The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland
The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
msn.com
Construction project unearths unusual burial site
A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
1 dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A shooting in Grand Rapids killed a man early Saturday, Aug. 27. Grand Rapids Police say a man was fatally shot around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, a news...
wmuk.org
Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes
The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
Group to attempt world record number of canoes, kayaks on White Lake
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Grab your canoes and kayaks! A group in Muskegon County is attempting to set a world record for the most canoes and kayaks on White Lake this weekend, and they could use your help. The event, called Float-A-Palooza, is being held by WaterDog Outfitters and...
WOOD
Here’s what’s new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0