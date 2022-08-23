GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more. The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO