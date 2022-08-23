Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
KWQC
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf
A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
Details released in Wataga arrests
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of outstanding warrants and bond amounts for the four individuals who were arrested in Wataga on August 22. Nathan Cantu Failure To Appear Warrant $100,000 Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm $500,000 Criminal Damage to Property $10,000 Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Order of Protection $100,000 Aggravated […]
KCJJ
Davenport woman faces drug and weapon charges after traffic stop
A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a handgun. Police say 21-year-old Lataya Johnson was a passenger in a black Saturn SUV stopped by officers for not having license plates. Upon contact, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to GD Express Gas Station at the intersection of Pine Street and 46th street for a report of shots fired. Officials say responding officers found a scene in the parking lot of the gas station. Officer later responded to...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
