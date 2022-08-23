ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Bees#Messiah College#Football Games#Dauphin County Walmart#Marching#Cedar Cliff
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
News Break
Atlas Obscura

The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie

On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Vote Scott Perry out of office | PennLive letters

Scott Perry has shown his hand. Perry’s allegiance is to the man at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not with the state of Pennsylvania, the Constitution, or the nation. We need to get away from partisan groups. They have people attacking the Capitol while calling themselves “patriots,” senators claiming to support or follow the Constitution who swear fealty to a man who shredded the Constitution every day he was in office, and people just inventing stuff like “AR-15s are an individual constitutional right.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

