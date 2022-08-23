Read full article on original website
Central Pa. college students welcome debt relief plan: ‘A change for my future’
For students like Harrisburg University senior Chanta Brunson, recent news about federal student loan forgiveness couldn’t have come at a better time. The forensic science major from Waldorf, Md. said it eases the burden as she begins her senior year and job search. “I’m happy. I didn’t think this...
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday night’s openers
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
KRMG
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school A high school was expecting a delivery of textbooks and supplies, but instead it received rifles. (NCD)
Atlas Obscura
The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie
On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
Rabies vaccine airdrop in Pa., other states aims to halt wildlife spread of deadly virus
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn’t...
WXII 12
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
Major shift in medical malpractice rules in Pa. could help victims, but opponents fear the cost
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday took the controversial step of reversing a two-decade-old rule aimed at tamping down a crisis of doctors leaving the state because of high medical malpractice insurance costs. In a highly-anticipated order, the state Supreme Court directed that plaintiffs can resume filing...
GOP group helps Green Party in Philly to lure voters from Democrats
PHILADELPHIA — Green Party candidates seeking spots on the statewide ballot in November received a boost this summer from a group of Philadelphia-area Republicans, including one with a problematic history when it comes to elections. Billy Lanzilotti — a 24-year-old former South Philadelphia ward leader ousted this year after...
Vote Scott Perry out of office | PennLive letters
Scott Perry has shown his hand. Perry’s allegiance is to the man at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not with the state of Pennsylvania, the Constitution, or the nation. We need to get away from partisan groups. They have people attacking the Capitol while calling themselves “patriots,” senators claiming to support or follow the Constitution who swear fealty to a man who shredded the Constitution every day he was in office, and people just inventing stuff like “AR-15s are an individual constitutional right.”
