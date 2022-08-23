ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money Expert Jaspreet Singh on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

By Jaime Catmull
 4 days ago
Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Minority Mindset founder Jaspreet Singh , who is an entrepreneur, attorney and personal finance YouTuber. His YouTube channel has more than 1 million subscribers and aims to make learning about money fun and accessible.

My Best Purchase

Business class airline tickets to India. Growing up, I would make the 20-hour journey to visit my family in India in economy class. It was brutal. Sitting in business class made it a whole new experience. It’s expensive, but the flight is actually enjoyable now (plus, I can get a lot of work done in the air).

My Worst Purchase

A tricked-out Toyota with custom rims, HID lights, subwoofers and an upgraded sound system. In high school, anytime I made money I spent it upgrading my Toyota. I was trying to look rich but in reality, I was just making myself broke.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Money Expert Jaspreet Singh on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

