Money Expert Jaspreet Singh on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Minority Mindset founder Jaspreet Singh , who is an entrepreneur, attorney and personal finance YouTuber. His YouTube channel has more than 1 million subscribers and aims to make learning about money fun and accessible.

My Best Purchase

Business class airline tickets to India. Growing up, I would make the 20-hour journey to visit my family in India in economy class. It was brutal. Sitting in business class made it a whole new experience. It’s expensive, but the flight is actually enjoyable now (plus, I can get a lot of work done in the air).

My Worst Purchase

A tricked-out Toyota with custom rims, HID lights, subwoofers and an upgraded sound system. In high school, anytime I made money I spent it upgrading my Toyota. I was trying to look rich but in reality, I was just making myself broke.

