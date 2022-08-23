Direction of Florida public education before voters in primary election

Aly Legge (left) has received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Hillsborough County School Board. Incumbent Karen Perez (center) has the backing of prominent Democrats. Their race and others like it could be decided in the Aug. 23 primary. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

The big story: Floridians have heard for months how important their local school board elections are this fall in setting the future course for public education.

Today’s the day they find out which direction the schools might be headed.

After days of early and mail-in voting, the primary election concludes when the polls close at 7 p.m. and the tallies start rolling in. Voters around the state will learn whether candidates backing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda — many of whom benefited from DeSantis campaign financial backing — won spots, or if those supporting a more traditional view of public schools take the day.

DeSantis spent time in the days leading up to the election stumping for some of his favored hopefuls, the Miami Herald reports. More from the Herald-Tribune.

Some observers worry that the partisan tone of the nonpartisan races could shift the focus of school boards toward politics to the detriment of children, Florida Phoenix reports. More from NPR.

The board races are not the only ones up for consideration. Several school districts including Hillsborough and Pasco counties have asked voters to approve sales or property tax referendums to bolster their financial bottom lines.

Marketing those initiatives can prove tough for district officials, who are not supposed to use their taxpayer funded positions to advocate for the questions even as they declare the need. They try to walk a fine line of providing information for voters without electioneering.

Hot topics

Gender issues: A Hillsborough County private Christian school has asked all LGBTQ students to leave immediately, NBC News reports. The pastor who runs the school said he won’t back down despite threats he’s received, Fox News reports. • The Palm Beach County school district again revised its LGBTQ student support guidelines after a State Board of Education member questioned the legality of some districts’ policies, the Palm Beach Post reports. • Orange County educators said they’re struggling to implement new state laws, which some called confusing, the Apopka Voice reports.

Campus security: There’s been a surge in weapons brought to schools in Florida and across the nation, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. • Duval County school district officials said they will cooperate with a grand jury that found the district’s police department underreported campus crimes, WJXT reports. The grand jury also found mismanagement in Broward County schools, WPLG reports.

Library books: New state rules on school book selections prompted the Sarasota County district to reject a donation of dictionaries, the Herald-Tribune reports.

School holidays: Some Palm Beach County residents criticized the School Board for including Eid al-Fitr as a district holiday in future years, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Teacher vacancies: Several factors are at play in teacher shortfalls in southwest Florida, including new laws and low pay, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

Intellectual freedom: About 2 percent of Florida public university system students responded to a survey aimed at determining whether all viewpoints are reflected on campuses. Republicans pushed for the survey amid claims that conservative views are not welcome, Politico Florida reports.

Fact checks

Book bans: A purported list of books banned in Florida schools has been circulating on social media, including a prominent share by national teachers union leader Randi Weingarten, the National Desk reports. It’s not real, the Associated Press reports. More from Snopes.com.

Civics education: Critics have accused the DeSantis Administration of requiring teachers to attend civics education training that has faced questions over its conservative content. No one was forced to attend the three-day seminars, for which teachers were paid, USA Today reports.

From the court docket ... A federal court has ruled that an Osceola County school resource officer is not immune from a civil lawsuit over allegations he slammed a student to the ground, the News Service of Florida reports. • The defense began making its case in the sentencing phase for the Parkland school shooter, the Associated Press reports. It is seeking to avoid the death penalty.

Before you go ... Dog yoga, anyone?

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.