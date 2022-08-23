ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, VT

Stephen Leslie: Where has all the water gone?

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is written by Stephen Leslie of Hartland. Leslie co-manages Cedar Mountain Farm and Cobb Hill Cheese, both located at Cobb Hill Co-housing in Hartland.

It’s been a hot dry summer across the region, and in fact, across the Northern Hemisphere.

Concerns about water availability in VT were recently prompted by the moderate to severe drought that began in 2020. In 2021, some wells in the northern tier of Vermont began to go dry. This year, for many farmers, the growing season has been a bust. Long-term climate modeling suggests we should anticipate more summers like this.

A recent climate impact assessment issued by the University of Vermont shows that over the last 20 years, unpredictable and unseasonable "flash droughts" have become a common feature for farmers to contend with. Although overall precipitation has increased by 20% since the 1970s and is predicted to increase another 20% by 2050, the water is tending to come all at once, in potentially destructive "precipitation events" and summer dry spells have grown longer and more severe in their impacts, not only on farms, but also putting new stressors on forest ecosystems and wildlife. Additionally, shorter winters and higher summer temps increase evaporation from land and bodies of water.

In response to these drying conditions, the state of Vermont passed a new law that went into effect in July that calls on farmers to monitor their use . The aim of the law is to make our lakes, rivers and streams more resilient in the face of climate change.

Any agricultural operation that draws a minimum of 10,000 gallons in a 24-hour period from surface water must register with the state and record their use. While this data will certainly be useful, measuring and regulating water use at “the tap” is starting at the endpoint.

If we want to get serious about ensuring our water supply remains stable and abundant into the future, we need to consider how to infiltrate and hold water better for resilience through all extremes.

If something like tropical storm Irene (11 inches of rain in 24 hours) hit in 1750, the old-growth forests that once covered our region would have infiltrated all that water without catastrophic flooding. Old forests hold 4 times more water than young ones and 10 times more than even healthy agricultural fields. Plus the ubiquitous bio-engineering of beavers and extensive healthy wetlands slowed water and kept aquifers replete.

The problem is, we are still quantifying and measuring water as if it were a "thing." We need to take a page from the indigenous water protectors (who have been leading the resistance to block new tar sand oil pipeline construction on their homelands in the Dakotas and elsewhere) — when they remind us that "water is life!”

3.8 billion years ago, rain used to fall on the bare rock of empty continents and run right back to the sea. It was only after fungi & algae got together to venture out of the oceans and colonize land that the soil formation process began and consequently that freshwater also gained a foothold on land (cycling through soil, plants and animals).

That original soil carbon sponge formed of the detritus of primitive plants and animals is the basis of all terrestrial life and there would be no water cycle without it. So, even though all life depends on water, water depends on soil to catch it, hold it and slowly release it again.

What can we be doing now to create fully functioning forest, farm and municipal landscapes that mimic the capacity of the ancient forest? A secure clean water supply must begin with healthy soil.

On our small diversified farm, we are feeling the impacts of this dry summer on every front, after all, water is the essential ingredient!

For example, with the lack of precipitation, the regrowth on our hay fields has been reduced by 40% or more, which in our context means there is that much less grass for cows to graze on the fields that we fold into the grazing rotation after first cut, and a reduced bale count on the field where we typically bale second cut instead of grazing because it is some distance from the barn.

When it gets dry like this, the farmer puts in the same amount (or sometimes more, as in moving irrigation pipe) of work and energy expenditure but reaps lower returns. For us, this translates into having to spend more on bought-in hay — and we can expect the price to go up, as operating expenses have increased and yields are down across the region.

However, we are also seeing some positive results through efforts we are making to mitigate and adapt. For instance, we have a field where we grew vegetables for 12 years. When we started, the soil organic matter (SOM) in this field was 3%. By applying compost at a rate of 20 tons/acre and the extensive use of cover crops, we managed to raise the SOM to 6%.

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, every 1% increase of SOM in soil will hold an additional 20,000 to 26,000 gallons of water, which means in a drought, we potentially retain an additional 60,000 gallons or more per acre on this field.

In our pasture system, we have identified micro wetlands, typically classified as "marginal land." By excluding cows from these zones, we have seen them jump back to life as functional wetlands, infiltrating and holding water while vastly increasing the biodiversity of the system overall. We have begun introducing trees back into our pastures. Pilot studies have shown that when planted at a density of 20 trees/acre in a silvopasture system, the cooling and soil buffering power of trees increases forage yields and livestock gains by as much as 20%.

In our market garden, we switched over to a no-till approach. When the soil is no longer disturbed through tillage, plants can re-establish a symbiotic relationship with fungal mycelium. The permanent beds are healed from compaction and the deep loamy mulch that develops holds water even on our sandy soils.

Climate scientists of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tell us that we have an eight-year window to halt CO2 emissions if we are to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of irreversible abrupt climate change. In order to meet our binding greenhouse gas emission reduction targets as established under the passage of the Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020, to clean up our rivers and lakes, and renew our agricultural economy, we need to elevate healthy soil as an essential ingredient to solve the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Healthy soil practices have proven to be the most cost-effective way to sequester carbon. Simply reducing GHG emissions won’t be enough to halt climate change. We need to maximize the carbon sequestration and water infiltration capacity of our farms and forests.

In Vermont, we have statutes dating back to 1992 protecting public water supplies and groundwater. Soil should also be designated as a "public good." Additionally, just as air and water quality are protected by the EPA and states are mandated and funded — soil should have the same protections and funding.

Vermont can be a leader and an example to the federal system by granting equal protection to air, water and soil — by joining other states such as California, New Mexico, Maryland and New York — in passing healthy soil legislation. Soil is life!

Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Leslie: Where has all the water gone? .

Comments / 1

David Sammataro
3d ago

agree about it being the dryest summer I've seen in 40 years, but it has EVERYTHING to do with natural cycles driven by volcanic and solar activity with ocean currents being a contributing factor, it has NOTHING to do with Humans

Reply
2
Related
WCAX

Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
City
Hartland, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
thetrek.co

We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)

Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
VERMONT STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA

Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
VERMONT STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

#46. Vermont

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Drinking Water#Water Conservation#Water Systems#Cedar Mountain Farm#The University Of Vermont
VTDigger

Vermont Arts Council offers new Creative Aging Grants

MONTPELIER—The Vermont Arts Council is offering a new grant program to provide meaningful arts learning experiences for older Vermonters, hoping to ease the social isolation that sometimes arrives as people age. Creative Aging Grants provide up to $4,000 for organizations to provide skill-based arts instruction and intentional social engagement...
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
TRAVEL
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
VTDigger

2022 NBRC State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant awards announced

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has approved $24.2 Million in new awards to 56 projects as of August 18, 2022. The awards are part of the annual State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant round. These projects are matched by an additional $120.19 Million in public and private investments, resulting in $144.39 Million in total investment across the four-state NBRC region, including portions of Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and all of Vermont. These projects will unfold over the next three years, and all of this year’s awardees are listed on the NBRC’s website, www.nbrc.gov.
POLITICS
WCAX

Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WAITSFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Abortions up to birth

It does not matter if anybody is aborting babies right up to birth yet. What matters is Vermont law allows abortion right up to birth with no restrictions, no regulations, no safeguards for women’s health. Vermont law allows non-physicians to perform abortions. Vermont law protects abortion providers. In essence...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages

Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
NHPR

New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
BOSCAWEN, NH
WCAX

Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake. Some shoreline homeowners and lake users are calling on the state to regulate where and how the craft are used, saying they harm the environment and disturb the peace. Proposed restrictions would amount to the most significant new lake rules in Vermont in decades.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds

By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy