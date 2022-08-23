ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to voter rights in Nevada. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered voting in Nevada, a key swing state in presidential elections. The biggest change was a switch to mail-in ballots, something rarely used before 2020, but now the method is used by most voters. How big a change? In 2018, about 8.6% of ballots came by mail in the state’s general election. That jumped to 48% in 2020. The switch was intended to be temporary but in 2021, the Nevada legislature, voting along party lines, made the vote-by-mail system permanent. In the 2022 primary, 57% of ballots cast came by mail.

Is there voter fraud in Nevada?

A Republican from Las Vegas was convicted of double-voting by casting a vote for his dead wife. The Nevada Secretary of State's office found no evidence of widespread voter fraud after investigating 3,963 unique Election Integrity Violation Reports.

Source: Nevada Secretary of State

Can felons vote in Nevada?

Any resident who is convicted of a felony is immediately restored the right to vote upon the individual's release from prison. There is no waiting period or action required by the individual.

Source: Nevada Department of Corrections

What ID do I need to vote in Nevada?

When registering for the first time, residents must provide their current Nevada driver's license or ID card which shows your physical address as proof of their identity and residency. If their driver's license or ID card does not show their current residential address, they will need to provide proof of residency via other means, such as a utility bill, income tax statement, paycheck, or any document issued by a government agency. At the time of voting, ID is not required and signatures are matched to verify identity.

Source: Nevada Secretary of State

How do I vote early in Nevada?

In 2022, early voting for the general election begins Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 4. People who are eligible can register to vote in-person at any early voting site on the same day they vote. This includes election day.

Source: Nevada Secretary of State's office

How does absentee voting work in Nevada?

Nevada offers mail-in ballots to all voters. Active military, overseas citizens, those with disabilities and others may request an absentee ballot.

Source: Nevada Secretary of State

Does Nevada allow mail-in voting?

All registered voters in Nevada will receive a mail-in ballot unless they opt out.

Source: Nevada Secretary of State

How does redistricting work in Nevada?

In November 2021, the Nevada Legislature redrew its political maps in a five-day special session in November. All districts, from the smallest City Council ward to the largest Congressional seat, are supposed to be populated as equally as possible â€” usually no more than 5 to 10% above or below another district. Districts must be adjacent to one another and can't be drawn to bias a protected class or political party. Map boundaries are supposed to be compact and, to whatever extent possible, stick to existing natural borders. The boundaries also have to be compliant with both the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which forbids drawing voting districts on the basis of race or ethnicity, as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which requires officials to at least consider those characteristics so as to prevent minority populations from being squeezed into districts that diminish the power of their vote.

Source: Reno Gazette-Journal

What is allowed at my Nevada polling place?

Electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of the entrance of a voting area or inside. Nevada law defines electioneering as campaigning for or against a candidate, ballot question or political party by posting signs; distributing literature; using loudspeakers to broadcast information; buying, selling, wearing, or displaying any badge, button or other insignia; polling or otherwise soliciting information from a voter about how their vote; and soliciting signatures of any kind such as for a petition.

Source: Washoe County registrar of voters' summary of Nevada law

*

EXPLORE BY STATE


This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: A guide to voter rights in Nevada. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Comments / 23

Kathryn Kama
3d ago

Having a driving license or utility bill is not proof of being a US citizen. Exactly why are we allowing non citizens to vote? When I lived and worked in another country it never occurred to me that I should be voting there/ even if they allowed me to do so. 🧐💯🤪

Reply(7)
9
Work Hardened
3d ago

1 & 2nd Amendment, without them you have none. Democrats have actively tried everything they could think of to take away these actual Constitutionally protected Rights. Vote Republican before it’s to late, understand facts don’t listen to media or loud mouths that repeat media.

Reply
11
Wuzafuz
3d ago

Actually voting was very easy. Register, go to the polls, show your ID, receive your ballot, vote, place your completed ballot in the ballot box, be on your way.

Reply
7
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

