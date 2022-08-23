4 Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning killed three people in the town of Riley.

Indiana State University said in a statement that the three, along with two other people in the car, are "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players."

“This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

On Monday, the Vigo County sheriff identified the three people killed as Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio .

Eubanks and VanHooser were members of the university's football team, according to its roster .

A 20-year-old, of Lafayette, and a 19-year-old, of Wheaton, Illinois, were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff. They are both football players.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree.

Deputies found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.

Three people in the car died at the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The university said counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff.

ISU's fall semester began on August 16.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.

READ MORE

19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township

OSHP: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash