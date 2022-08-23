ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

4 Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

By Michelle Kaufman
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CA0Yw_0hRjyAMU00

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning killed three people in the town of Riley.

Indiana State University said in a statement that the three, along with two other people in the car, are "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players."

“This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

On Monday, the Vigo County sheriff identified the three people killed as Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio .

Eubanks and VanHooser were members of the university's football team, according to its roster .

A 20-year-old, of Lafayette, and a 19-year-old, of Wheaton, Illinois, were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff. They are both football players.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree.

Deputies found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.

Three people in the car died at the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The university said counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff.

ISU's fall semester began on August 16.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.

READ MORE
19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township
OSHP: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Liberty Township, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, OH
City
Liberty Township, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Riley, IN
City
Wheaton, IL
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
City
Waukegan, IL
FOX59

Purdue University announces new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has promoted its deputy chief to be the department’s new chief. Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete was chosen after a national search that began in May and was one of three finalists from a pool of 19 candidates. She is a 22-year veteran of the Purdue police […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash had been drinking at IU house party

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
RILEY, IN
WANE-TV

Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
GARRETT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State University#Football Players#Vanhooser#Isu#Wrtv
wdrb.com

ISP: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-65 near Seymour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County, Ind. motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said Robert Pettry, 26, was seen driving erratically southbound on Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers tried...
SEYMOUR, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police report sheds light on deadly ISU crash

RILEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released police documents might shed some light on what led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three Indiana State University students. According to the document, one of the crash survivors told police they were driving back from an Indiana University house party where they had all been […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
DECATUR, IN
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy