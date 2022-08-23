ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the pandemic created a seismic shift in Nevada's election system

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

The pandemic fundamentally altered voting in Nevada.

The biggest change was a switch to mail-in ballots, something rarely used before 2020, but now the method is used by most voters.

To give a feel for how big that change was, consider 2018, when about 8.6 percent of ballots came in by mail for Nevada's general election . In 2020, the number was about six times higher, at 48 percent .

In the 2022 primary, that amount jumped to 57 percent of ballots cast by mail .

This seismic shift started with the COVID-impaired 2020 primary, which saw long lines and some voters waiting several hours to cast ballots due to social distancing and limited poll locations. To remedy this, a special session of the Nevada Legislature passed a bill to guarantee that active registered voters would receive a mail-in ballot.

The plan also allowed the elderly and those with physical disabilities to request someone else fill out and hand in their ballot, something Republicans charged was "ballot harvesting."

It was approved along partisan lines : All Democrat legislators were in favor and all Republicans opposed.

The proposal was described as “an assault on the Constitution” by Las Vegas Republican Scott Hammond, while Las Vegas Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said, “We should be doing everything we can to allow people to vote and vote safely.”

It was intended to be temporary — a measure to be used only while the state was under an emergency declaration. But the 2021 Nevada Legislature – again along strict party lines – passed a bill to make the temporary vote-by-mail system permanent . Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak signed it into law.

Hand-counting votes demanded after 2020 election fraud claims

Because of its swing-state status, Nevada garnered national attention after former President Donald Trump claimed he was the real winner of the 2020 election and not Joe Biden.

The state Republican Party sent more than 120,000 documents alleging voter fraud to the Secretary of State’s office, run by Barbara Cegavske, the lone Republican holding a top statewide post. Her office investigated the allegations and concluded , “these concerns do not amount to evidentiary support for the contention that the 2020 general election was plagued by widespread voter fraud.”

Ahead of the 2022 primary, attempts were made in a number of Nevada counties including Washoe , where more than 300,000 voters are registered – to change to a hand-counting system. The effort was successful in southern Nevada's Nye County, one of the first counties in the nation to switch back from reliance on voting machines to human counting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aY9sS_0hRjy8gH00

Concerned about a lack of guidance for hand-counting ballots, the Secretary of State’s office proposed new regulations in August, hoping to get them approved ahead of November’s election.

Mark Wlaschin, deputy secretary of state for elections in Nevada, said the new rules were aimed at helping county clerks from having to create their own hand-counting procedures from scratch.

“As election officials at the state and county level, we try to think ahead," he said of the guidelines to the Associated Press .

Nevada passes automatic voter registration, with some bumps

Another major change that has affected Nevada voters in recent years is automatic voter registration.

A ballot measure was passed by 60 percent of Nevada voters in 2018 to have Nevadans automatically registered to vote when they change their address or seek a driver’s license at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The system was supposed to be set up so that voters who don’t opt out are automatically registered as nonpartisan unless they indicate a party affiliation. Their political party was not supposed to be changed for previously registered voters.

But a DMV error caused about 44,000 registered voters statewide to have their party affiliation changed from their existing party to nonpartisan. This caused problems for some in the 2022 primary because they didn’t realize the switch had happened, and it affected the number of races they could vote on in the primary because of Nevada’s closed primary system. A closed primary means you can vote only in partisan races if you’re registered as either a Democrat or a Republican – and even then, only for candidates of the same party as you.

It’s unclear how many voters affected by this DMV mistake, which was reportedly fixed in October, have switched back to their intended party affiliation.

Next big change: open primaries?

The matter of closed primaries may be changed by a ballot measure this November that would open primary elections to all voters regardless of political party. The initiative would also allow the top five vote-getters in each race to advance to the general election, rather than just one each from the major parties plus nonpartisans, Libertarians and candidates with other affiliations.

If approved, it would be the next major evolution in Nevada’s election system.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: How the pandemic created a seismic shift in Nevada's election system

