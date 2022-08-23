ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Loyola Maryland women’s soccer goalie Paige Sim aids others on the field — and in Shock Trauma

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

When she was 8, Paige Sim had a toy medical kit that included a plastic stethoscope and thermometer. She also knew what to do in the event that her mother went into an epileptic seizure.

At an early age, Sim knew to turn her mother to her side to aid her breathing, place a pillow under her head, and then contact her father.

Fortunately, Sim never dealt with such an emergency because her mother did not suffer a seizure with her and currently takes medication to control her condition. But Sim said she didn’t panic when her mother taught her what to do.

“It’s a lot to carry, but I never thought of it like that from that perspective,” she said. “I was just like, ‘OK, if this happens, I know exactly what to do and how to help her.’ That’s what stuck with me.”

Sim, 21, has used similar care and precision in her career with the Loyola Maryland women’s soccer program. She is the Patriot League’s reigning Goalkeeper of the Year who led the conference in both goals-against average (0.96) and save percentage (.809) as a junior in 2021.

As the Greyhounds seek their first win of the season at Rice on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. after back-to-back losses to Drexel and No. 4 Virginia, coach Joe Mallia, who has guided the school to two of the last three Patriot League Tournament’s semifinals, said Sim’s value to the team can’t be overstated as Loyola seeks to capture what would be its first conference title.

“She leads in how well she does and how committed she is to being better on and off the field,” he said. “Off the field, she spends tons of time in the strength room and tons of time watching film to make herself as strong as she can. She leads by example in the way she carries herself around the locker room and a commitment to the team as a whole.”

As much as Sim loves soccer — she has been playing since she was 4 — she continues to pursue her other passion: becoming a doctor. It is a lifelong goal inspired by her mother’s health.

Fiona McCallion has been dealing with epilepsy since childhood. After nearly biting off her own mother’s finger during an epileptic seizure, McCallion made sure to instruct Paige and then-5-year-old Julia on what to do in the event of a seizure.

“I had to teach my girls,” McCallion said from the family’s home in Phoenix, Arizona. “Paige was always very caring. She was such a good caretaker.”

McCallion recalled temporarily losing her hearing in her left ear when Paige was 6 or 7. The ailment required an injection in the ear, which brought out Paige’s bedside manner.

“I had to have a shot right in my ear, and she said, ‘I’ll be there to hold your hand to make sure that everything goes well,’” McCallion said. “She thought in her mind that she would make sure that everything went well for me, but it was really cute how she would always do that.”

Sim said that responsibility gave rise to the idea of becoming a doctor.

“From then on, being able to know that and having that ability to help and care for people has been a huge drive for me,” she said. “It’s the same in soccer. When I think about my team, I just love and care about them so much, and that’s why I come out to the field every day to get better. I hate disappointing myself, but I hate even more disappointing the people that I love and care about.”

Sim volunteered at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the father of friend and former Holy Cross goalie Sophia Lettieri is a trauma plastic surgeon. Sim also attended a medical camp for high school juniors at Georgetown University, sending her parents photos of a dissected rat and sharing a simulation in which she delivered a baby.

Sim has spent the past two summers volunteering at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, which she continues to do during the school year — albeit at reduced hours.

Juggling her volunteer work with taking classes, studying for medical school entrance exams and participating in soccer team-related activities hasn’t negatively impacted her 3.9 GPA or her ability to earn Academic All-Patriot League status twice. If anything, they have heightened her appreciation for soccer.

“It’s the best part of my day every single day,” she said. “When I look at it subjectively, I wouldn’t want to do this without soccer. The growth that soccer has provided me and the family culture and foundation that have helped me use all of those different characteristics throughout my life are things I will grasp onto forever.”

Sim is the Greyhounds’ sparkplug whose voice and exuberance can often be heard before she enters a room. Graduate student defender Gillian Borton said Sim is the first goalkeeper to give her full confidence in the field and is just as adept at bringing composure to her teammates.

“We’ve had a couple of emergency situations where Paige is very calm,” Borton said without offering specifics

After surrendering nine goals against seven saves in the setbacks to Drexel and Virginia, Sim understands the pressure associated with being the Patriot League’s reigning Goalkeeper of the Year.

“Like my coach says, I need to step up and continue to get that award at the end of the season,” she said. “But I think for me, pressure is a privilege, and when I go out for a game, I don’t think about being the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year. I step out on the field, and I think, ‘I need to show up for my team.’ We play together.”

Mallia said Sim has three strengths in the net: making saves without giving up rebounds, playing the ball with her feet and handling crosses. The last aspect is especially significant as Sim admitted that she is about an inch-and-a-half shorter than her listed height of 5 feet, 4 inches.

“She is as explosive as she can possibly be to get to balls,” Mallia said. “She is constantly pushing herself to grow in those areas. And then she has the confidence to do it, especially to come off the line and play balls in the air as if she were 5-7 or 5-8. She has the confidence and the gall to go do so.”

Despite living 2,500 miles away from home, Sim consistently checks on her mother and both grandmothers — one of whom has Alzheimer’s. That explains why instead of thinking about a professional soccer career, Sim plans to apply to medical school at NYU and the University of California, San Francisco after she graduates from Loyola with a major in biochemistry and a minor in business.

“I love soccer to death, but I’m also pretty religious, and I just feel like God has paved out this path for when I get done with soccer,” she said. “There’s just more to that chapter.”

LOYOLA MARYLAND@RICE

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

