While Tesla owns and operates its own proprietary Supercharger network, other automakers – including Ford – are relying on third-party companies like Electrify America to service EV customers in that regard, which has gifted both Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners with free charging. The results have been mixed, however, with many of these chargers suffering from reliability issues that prompted The Blue Oval to launch its fleet of “Charge Angels” to check on those chargers. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley previously stated that the company’s charging network needs major work, comments that were backed up by a recent study. Now, Ford EV charging partner Electrify America has responded by outlining its own quality pledge.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO