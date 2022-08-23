Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Announces Massive Layoffs as Company Shifts to Electric Vehicles
Reports show Ford hopes for electric vehicles to account for 50 percent of its global sales by 2030. EVs currently account for 4 percent of Ford's sales.
What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry?
IoT Solutions are improving our lives in remarkable and unexpected ways. With the emergence of trailblazing development in this tech, users can get updates about various functionalities of their machines with only a few clicks. The application of IoT is unfurling daily, and the more refined its use cases are...
Avanci Signs Agreements with Hyundai and Kia
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Today, Avanci announced that it has signed patent license agreements with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, increasing the total number of automotive brands licensed through Avanci to 45. Connected vehicles from the Genesis, Hyundai and Kia brands receive licenses to the 2G, 3G, and 4G essential patents of the 50 licensors that participate in Avanci’s automotive licensing program today, as well as others that join as licensors in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005088/en/ Avanci’s independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology. (Graphic: Avanci)
freightwaves.com
Truck Tech: Summer ACTs edition
Playing with Lego bricks to illustrate supply chain disruptions, how the passenger vehicle market mirrors the trucking industry, and Hyliion’s Hypertruck free rides — those and other musings from the ACT Research Seminar 67 this week in Columbus, Indiana. Explain it to me like I’m a 4-year-old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Hyundai speeding up Georgia electric car factory plans after losing EV tax credits, report says
Hyundai is looking to open its upcoming Georgia factory earlier than expected following changes to the U.S. federal electric vehicle tax credit, which disqualified all of its South Korean-made EVs, according to a new report. The automaker in May announced plans to build the $5.5 billion factory outside Savannah with...
Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push
FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE)struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt.
WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled
For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in North America and India as it plays catch up with Tesla to develop EVs ... months after firm's heir said its $40k F-15 needs to be a success or it will put the company at risk
Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been signaling for months that he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
Genesis and Hyundai Top New Tech Ranking - Unless You Include Tesla
A new ranking of automotive technology ranks Genesis and Hyundai tops in the industry. That is unless you count Tesla, who trounces both. A new study by J.D. Power and Associates called the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study puts Tesla in first place by a country mile. Genesis and Hyundai each lead in the premium and mainstream segments.
FOXBusiness
General Motors CEO Mary Barra discusses EV production and tackling supply chain challenges
General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday discussed tackling production and keeping customers happy amid supply chain challenges on "The Claman Countdown." The chief executive said demand has been "exceptionally strong" across General Motors' brands but also acknowledged it is "still outstripping what we can produce." Barra said that the company has been working to overcome the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Charging Partner Electrify America Outlines New Quality Pledge
While Tesla owns and operates its own proprietary Supercharger network, other automakers – including Ford – are relying on third-party companies like Electrify America to service EV customers in that regard, which has gifted both Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners with free charging. The results have been mixed, however, with many of these chargers suffering from reliability issues that prompted The Blue Oval to launch its fleet of “Charge Angels” to check on those chargers. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley previously stated that the company’s charging network needs major work, comments that were backed up by a recent study. Now, Ford EV charging partner Electrify America has responded by outlining its own quality pledge.
Ford cutting 3,000 corporate jobs as part of its shift to EVs
Ford is cutting 3,000 white collar jobs as it prepares to shift from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.
TechCrunch
Panasonic considers Oklahoma for next EV battery factory
The proposed venture, which is expected to supply Tesla with a high-capacity, range-boosting battery, is part of a movement to bring auto manufacturing onshore as car companies and suppliers try to mitigate inflation, geopolitical conflict and short supply of the raw materials required to make electric vehicles. TechCrunch is seeking...
freightwaves.com
The benefits of transparency and technology in a softening market
The trucking industry is highly cyclical, and each cycle has its own challenges. In the past few years, demand has been high due to challenges related to the many shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the driver shortage. However, while freight demand is still present, the industry is...
America’s EV Charging Network Can’t Keep up With the Demand for Electric Cars
The electric car industry has hit a major speed bump. The charging network within the US is failing to support the increasing number of EVs on the roads. According to a new study from analysts at J.D. Power, driver satisfaction with EV charging stateside is dropping just as electric car sales have started to boom. According to a recent study by Bloomberg, 5 percent of new car sales are now electric. This figure signals the start of mass EV adoption. In fact, Bloomberg forecasts that a quarter of new car sales could be electric by the end of 2025. Although Tesla and Electrify...
freightwaves.com
Will energy transition lead to boom or bust for crude tankers?
If you believe decarbonization will ultimately happen and the world will transition away from oil in the coming decades, how will that play out for crude tankers?. In one scenario, tankers are left with too few cargoes before they fully depreciate. Owners are stuck with big losses. As a tanker company CEO once told American Shipper, not for attribution, “Think about it. If everybody wants to decarbonize, what do I move? I move carbon.”
Comments / 0