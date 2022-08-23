Read full article on original website
Edward Adams> Social Media Influencer
3d ago
Marijuana will be legal in all states of the US social and medical. You say problems it causes (problems it will work out) you are totally blinded "Kim Brailey"
norfolkneradio.com
Proposed Nebraska feedlot given OK by County Board
Officials from Dundy County in Nebraska gave their approval for a new feedlot near the Nebraska/Colorado border. According to Blackshirt Feeders partner Eric Behlke, the nearly 150,000 head feedlot will use innovative technology to help improve the environment while enhancing cattle health and performance. “This feedlot will be built on...
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended to have four of the top GOP candidates […] The post Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
KSNB Local4
New musical acts coming to the Nebraska State Fair
Remembering all the history that goes with the fair and the city where it's held. Periods of showers, thunderstorms forenoon into the evening, Saturday. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. Updated: 9 hours ago. It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as...
News Channel Nebraska
More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists
MITCHELL, Neb. – The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
KETV.com
'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation
ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
WOWT
Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
klkntv.com
20 events across Nebraska this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — School is back in session, “Go Big Red!” can be heard in the streets, and Labor Day is right around the corner. It’s starting to feel like fall. The Huskers kick off in Dublin on Saturday morning, but if you’re still in town, here are some events to make your friends in Ireland jealous.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Fair security & safety
10/11 NOW interviewed some of DHHS and the YRTC system’s top administrators to see how it’s going since the crisis in Geneva. After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. Huskers ready for season opener in Dublin. Updated: 7 hours ago.
kiowacountypress.net
New property tax transparency process begins next month in Nebraska
(The Center Square) - Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over two percent.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts promotes Nebraska on trade mission to UK, Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is in Europe this week leading a trade mission. Ricketts’ team met with many organizations in the United Kingdom and Ireland to boost Nebraska agriculture and insurance overseas. Officials met with the Association of British Insurers as insurance is one of...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA TROOPERS TAKE 16 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED SURPRISE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS TUESDAY IN NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY. TROOPERS CONDUCTED 35 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS AND DISCOVERED 156 VIOLATIONS OF FEDERAL MOTOR CARRIER SAFETY REGULATIONS AND STATE LAW. THEY PLACED 16 VEHICLES OUT OF SERVICE. VEHICLES ARE PLACED OUT OF SERVICE FOR A...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
