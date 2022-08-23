Read full article on original website
How to earn Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s 18th season is here, and it’s filled with pirate lords to take down and plenty of booty to collect. But to get that loot in Season of Plunder, you’ll need to jump through more hoops than in the past few seasons. Instead of grinding one activity before jumping into a more narrative-focused secondary activity, you’ll be jumping from Ketchcrash, to Expeditions, to Pirate Hideouts.
Quicksilver Storm is my favorite Destiny 2 Exotic in years, but it’s locked behind an expensive pre-order
Would you pay $100 for early access to a Destiny 2 Exotic? Surely not! But eight years spent in Destiny — after shooting every Dreg, boss, and god that Bungie has thrown at me, using every weapon I’ve been offered — Quicksilver Storm is already one of my favorite Exotics of all time after only two days. Does that sentiment change your mind?
Where to find all the weapon blueprints in Sumeru
Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact
In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
How to unlock The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update added more domains for players to explore, but some of them are locked behind puzzles and quests, like the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to break the seal and master the lyre song. The biggest barrier for the Coordinates...
How to get the ‘End of the Line’ bow in Genshin Impact
In patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, you can get a new Bow weapon, “End of the Line,” through fishing. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to help you keep track of which fish you need and where to turn them in. How to get the ‘End of the Line’...
Hunger Games director to helm Netflix BioShock movie
Netflix announced on Thursday that Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the Hunger Games series and 2005’s I Am Legend, will be directing an adaption of 2007’s BioShock. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green is also attached to pen the film’s script. BioShock hardly...
Obsidian’s medieval mystery RPG Pentiment comes to Xbox, PC this November
Obsidian Entertainment announced Wednesday that Pentiment, the developer’s upcoming medieval narrative-adventure game, will be released on Nov. 15. Obsidian said in an Xbox Wire post that pre-orders for the game are now available, and reaffirmed that Pentiment will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.
Assassin’s Creed and Middle-earth highlight Amazon Prime’s free games for September
Amazon Prime subscribers get access to eight video games — including a very timely Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — in September’s Prime Gaming lineup. Shadow of Mordor, chosen because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video Sept. 2, is joined by Football Manager 2022 and Assassin’s Creed Origins.
Teburu could be the digital board game system that finally catches on
After nearly two decades covering Gen Con, the world’s largest tabletop gaming convention, I’ve gotten pretty sick and tired of hearing about digitized board game tables and consoles. Touch-sensitive screens, motion sensing cameras, RFID-enabled bits, AAA-licensed titles, virtual reality solutions... I’ve heard literally every pitch that’s been made...
Smash Bros. creator has a new YouTube channel to help make games ‘a little more fun’
Missing your regular dose of Masahiro Sakurai since the final character reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last October? Not to worry, the director behind the Super Smash Bros. series and the creator of Kirby has launched a new YouTube channel dedicated to sharing his knowledge of game design amassed over three decades in the industry.
