Destiny 2’s 18th season is here, and it’s filled with pirate lords to take down and plenty of booty to collect. But to get that loot in Season of Plunder, you’ll need to jump through more hoops than in the past few seasons. Instead of grinding one activity before jumping into a more narrative-focused secondary activity, you’ll be jumping from Ketchcrash, to Expeditions, to Pirate Hideouts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO