The story behind Nebraska and Northwestern playing their Big Ten opener in Ireland
The Big Ten season kicks off in Week 0, but the game won't be played in the United States. Why Northwestern and Nebraska instead will play in Ireland.
Sporting News
Dominate your 2022 fantasy football draft with Draft Sharks' Draft War Room
What could be better than fantasy football draft day? Well, how about making it even successful for you while also making it tougher for your opponents?. That’s the goal of the Draft Sharks’ Draft War Room, and it’s doing a lot of work behind the scenes so you don’t have to.
NFL・
Broncos' backup QB competition down to final preseason game
The Denver Broncos’ competition for the backup quarterback job has reached the final week of preseason, and there’s no obvious front runner. Josh Johnson started the team’s first two preseason games, but Brett Rypien will start the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and the team’s staff has said the competition is still open.
Falcons vs. Jaguars: Game information for preseason finale
The NFL season is just around the corner, but the Atlanta Falcons have one more preseason game left before they shift focus to their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. On Saturday, the Falcons will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their third and final exhibition game. Here’s everything...
