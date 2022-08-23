ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Dominate your 2022 fantasy football draft with Draft Sharks' Draft War Room

What could be better than fantasy football draft day? Well, how about making it even successful for you while also making it tougher for your opponents?. That’s the goal of the Draft Sharks’ Draft War Room, and it’s doing a lot of work behind the scenes so you don’t have to.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos' backup QB competition down to final preseason game

The Denver Broncos’ competition for the backup quarterback job has reached the final week of preseason, and there’s no obvious front runner. Josh Johnson started the team’s first two preseason games, but Brett Rypien will start the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and the team’s staff has said the competition is still open.
