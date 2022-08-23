SW OKC community members shocked after deputy fatally shot outside residence

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Monday afternoon’s shooting, killing one Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy and sending another to the hospital, has sent shockwaves through the southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood where the ordeal started.

“It makes you feel angry. Very angry,” Mystic Scott told KFOR.

Gunfire rang out around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, as the deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice to the home near SW 78th and Youngs.

“I mean, I heard BAH BAH BAH BAH,’” said Dmaurie Blackburn. “Then I started seeing cops fly past, and I was like something’s going on.”

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

He later learned that those gunshots tragically struck two deputies, Ultimately killing Sgt. Bobby Schwartz and sending another to the hospital, where he’s fighting for his life.

At least one of the two deputies was able to return fire at the suspect, said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

After leading law enforcement on a wild chase to Tinker Air Force Base, the suspect was ultimately taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

Blackburn, as well as a handful of other neighbors KFOR spoke to, said it’s typically a quiet neighborhood.

“Everyone’s pretty nice,” said Blackburn. “I walk my dogs up and down the street like it’s not a bad neighborhood, if you ask me… I’ve been here for two years and have never seen anything like that.”

He added that the suspect typically keeps to himself.

Officials are expected to release more information about the suspect on Tuesday.

