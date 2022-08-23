Read full article on original website
While legal in Maine, sports betting rules will take time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sports betting has been legal in Maine for nearly a month, but no one will be able to place a wager any time soon. State regulators say the rule-making process is underway, but it could take nearly a year. From casinos to smart phones, sports betting in...
Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
Piping plovers nesting in record numbers on Maine beaches
PORTLAND (WGME) – The endangered piping plover has had a record year in Maine. Maine Audubon says when they first started protecting them back in 1981, there were only 10 known nesting pairs in Maine. Now there are 140 nesting pairs, which fledged 252 chicks this year. That's way...
Despite rain, Maine sees little drought improvement
Despite several inches of rain for many areas in Maine earlier this week, there are barely any changes to the state’s drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a severe drought conditions remain unchanged along the Maine coast. There is a slight improvement in moderate drought conditions inland.
South Portland is fed up with birds pooping in popular park
SOUTH PORTLAND (BDN) -- Ducks and geese may soon find South Portland a less hospitable place to poop. Mill Creek Park is home to about 200 mallard ducks and Canada geese, each of which leaves 2 pounds of droppings around its 10 acres every day, according to the Portland Press Herald.
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest
PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
Students move in to University of Southern Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
Construction delays on Free Street are hurting Portland businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are expected to be back on Free Street in Portland on Friday after weeks of delays. The work at Congress Square has been stalled and it's costing businesses in the area. This is the third consecutive summer that business owners on Free Street have had to...
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
Strong storms topple trees, create flooding in greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and caused flash flooding in the greater Portland area Friday. One tree landed on a car near the intersection of Walnut Street and Montreal Street in Portland. Water flooded Forest Avenue, with the water rising to levels almost above the tires of...
Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
All Maine parents asked to fill out free school meal applications
The Maine Department of Education is urging Mainers to complete free meal applications for their children even though meals will already be free this fall. A law that took effect in 2021 made Maine one of the first states in the country to make every K-12 student in public schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch regardless of your family’s income.
Body found in Androscoggin River identified
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
'It's Orwellian:' Citizen photo used to enforce dog ordinance in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland policy of using citizen photos to help enforce ordinances and issue fines is facing some pushback in the community. Last week, an anonymous photo of an alleged a dog ordinance violation on Willard Beach was sent to the city, leading to a $35 ticket being mailed to dog owner Barbara Everett.
New Hampshire city bans outdoor water use due to drought
DOVER, NH (WGME) -- People in Dover, New Hampshire are being told "don't use water outside.”. The city is under a mandatory ban due to severe drought with the city trying to protect the water supply for the fall and winter ahead. The city manager issued the emergency order, putting...
Wells works on permanent solution to sewer line breaks
WELLS (WGME) -- Crews are replacing a sewage pipe in Wells that runs right through the harbor, from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore. There have been five sewage line breaks in the past month and two of them were from boat strikes. That's because the old pipe would often...
UNE welcomes largest ever incoming class
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of New England is welcoming its largest ever incoming class this fall. Friday, the school hosted a special early move-in day for first-generation college students. The university's president says more than 30 percent of the university's students are first generation, meaning their parents didn't go...
2 die from injuries after being ejected in New Hampshire rollover crash
MADISON, NH (WGME) -- Two people have died from injuries they suffered after they were ejected from a vehicle in New Hampshire earlier this week. A third person, 44-year-old Kevin Sargent of Albany, New Hampshire, died the day of the crash. All three were thrown from an SUV that rolled...
