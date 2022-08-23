Read full article on original website
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Hall of Famer Terrell Owens ran a blazing 4.38, 40-yard dash at age 48, stunning NFL fans
In terms of individual accolades and ability, few NFL receivers will ever compare to Terrell Owens. Through a Hall of Fame career with five different teams, Owens amassed the third-most receiving yards (15,934) and the third-most receiving touchdowns (153) in league history. Judging by a recent race on the track...
NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade
Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
How 49ers challenged struggling Sermon ahead of 2022 season
After a disappointing rookie season, the 49ers issued a challenge to running back Trey Sermon ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Prior to San Francisco's preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast. Lynch...
Bears injury report: These players aren't expected to play vs. Browns
The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, a game that holds more significance than your typical preseason finale. That has to do with the fact that head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that his starters will play for the first half after limited action in the first two preseason outings. That includes quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense, as well as the return of linebacker Roquan Smith.
NBC Sports
Perry: Five Patriots who are fighting for a roster spot vs. Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- The Patriots have some work to do. Sure, they have a preseason game Friday night against the Raiders. But the more meaningful work comes next week for their front office, when they have to trim their roster from 80 players to 53. That's not to say the...
NBC Sports
Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?
The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
