The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns, a game that holds more significance than your typical preseason finale. That has to do with the fact that head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that his starters will play for the first half after limited action in the first two preseason outings. That includes quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense, as well as the return of linebacker Roquan Smith.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO