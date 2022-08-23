How does an employee get management to change its style? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Question: My manager is great at leading our day-to-day operations. She has been in the business for many years and has a wealth of insight on how to approach problems and get work done. However, she does not cultivate a structure and objectives to develop our team’s performance and capabilities. We rely on her expertise so much we don’t feel like we are growing in our careers. As a subordinate, can I get my manager to change her management style?– Lucius

Answer: As an employee, you don’t have the power to change your manager’s management style, but you can provide feedback to influence her to consider some adjustments going forward. To set the stage for potential change, the manager must first be aware of how her style impacts you and the team and be open to change.

I encourage you to speak candidly with your manager about how your work preferences relate to her management style. You’ll want to first carefully consider how you will start the conversation and how you want to phrase issues to avoid triggering a defensive reaction and keep her engaged. Don’t seek to change her management style. Instead, seek to help her understand your work style and how you can be supported to improve your work. You should look to find ways your two styles can best interact.

That said, it may be best to focus on ways to increase your responsibilities, performance and capabilities for your own role, rather than talk about changes to the entire team. Provide specifics of additional tasks or project responsibilities you can take on, or even tasks you can off-load from your manager.

I’ll add this: When sharing feedback, be direct but mindful about being constructive and giving weight to both positive and negative elements. Employ some empathy here by listening to understand the reasoning behind her management style. Your manager may assume the way things are being handled is effective and efficient. She may not even realize how her actions might negatively impact the team, so have specific scenarios –again positive and negative – ready to share before you schedule a meeting. Also, be prepared to offer potential solutions. Be creative, and always stay professional as you address your manager.

Remember, change is a process. So do not expect instant results. Continue to reinforce your discussion by thanking them if you see them taking even small steps to provide more opportunities for staff growth. Your manager’s style may not inherently match yours, but with consistent communication, you can hopefully build a sustainable, mutually beneficial work relationship.

Our small home renovation company has grown considerably over the past 10 years. What started as a 20-person operation has ballooned to just over 100 workers. I am considering adding a mental wellness program to our benefits. Can this be beneficial for my business? What should I consider in such a wellness program? – Naomi

Congratulations on your recent success. As a business leader, you know success brings raised expectations, greater scrutiny and certainly elevated stress. Wellness benefits provide the resources employees need to manage their mental and emotional well-being to be their best.

Undoubtedly, the last two-and-a-half years have taken a heavy toll on the mental health of workers. Many have scrambled to find stable work, while others have seen their workloads grow. Many others have also struggled to juggle competing demands at home and work. For society, the mental health epidemic has become as real of a threat as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now more than ever, workers are seeking mental health solutions. Incorporating wellness programming into your benefits package should be part of your strategy to remain competitive and productive. Over one-third of U.S. workers prioritize mental health benefits over higher pay or salary. With that, retaining and engaging great workers is as – if not more – important than attracting new workers.

Workers spend over half of their waking hours in the workplace, so what happens there is extremely consequential in their lives. As such, the pandemic revealed the pivotal role employers have in helping preserve employee mental well-being. Wellness programs can make a positive difference in employees’ lives, which in turn, benefits the businesses they work for.

Worker fatigue and burnout have become a secondary pandemic plaguing businesses. They have silently robbed organizations of productivity at a time when businesses – small and large – can ill afford further threats to their viability. Offering mental health solutions can be a win for your workers and your business going forward.

Employers who adopt mental health initiatives report seeing reduced absenteeism, greater retention of talent and improved employee morale. With fewer employees to pick up the slack, small businesses stand even more to gain in addressing mental health in the workplace.

Let me also caution you: Many companies found out the hard way that if employees don’t utilize such benefits, the return on this investment will not materialize. So, be sure to actively and continuously promote any new mental wellness programs to encourage greater utilization and returns.

Get started by reaching out to your health insurance carrier or broker to see what wellness programs they offer. There are even dedicated wellness vendors available to provide comprehensive programs. With so many options to support employee mental health, I am certain you will find one to best suit your business needs!

