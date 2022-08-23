ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Will Florida be consumed by wokeness now that DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act has been blocked?

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Republican politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly tout their crusade against the word "woke" and all things associated with "wokeness."

But what does "woke" mean? For those who have yet to face the existential threat of woke-itude, there are two definitions.

If you believe in dictionaries, Merriam-Webster defines “woke” as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

If you believe dictionaries are a Marxist tool and you support politicians like DeSantis, “woke” means, “Uhh, something? Probably the worst thing imaginable. Definitely a thing that must be stopped.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv2YI_0hRjvwkj00
A divisive slang word is "woke," which means to be alert to social justice. Mike Snider/USA TODAY

Making people think about things sounds ouchie

For example, say I’m a white guy – which I am – who has to go to a mandatory diversity training session at my job. In that session, I’m informed that sexism and gender discrimination are real and that America’s long history of racism continues to negatively impact Black people.

If I have to view the world through a lens other than my own, there’s a chance I’ll start to think about things differently or have feelings.

How is that fair?

Ideological mobs have us running scared. Time to stand up for ourselves.

Dark Brandon vs. The Pronoun Patrol: The Illustrated Origin Story of a Joe Biden Meme

Don't worry, DeSantis is on the case

In Florida, DeSantis is fighting the good fight against whatever the word "woke" means. He recently signed a not-at-all-ridiculous-sounding law, the Stop WOKE Act . But before all wokeness could be stopped, a federal judge leaned on the First Amendment – the woke-ist part of the U.S. Constitution – to block the state from enforcing part of the law.

Can you believe that? Now wokeness is raging unabated throughout the great state of Florida, probably.

Don't make nonmarginalized people like me feel bad

The judge wrote that the law, which bars companies and schools from teaching diversity or history in a way that might unfairly make nonmarginalized people like me feel uncomfortable, violates the First Amendment and includes “a naked viewpoint-based regulation on speech .”

Really Florida? A 16-year-old is mature enough to have a baby but not an abortion?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stfIn_0hRjvwkj00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ernst Peters, USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s ridiculous. Yes, the law attempts to regulate other points of view in workplaces or schools, but there’s no need to bring the word “naked” into the discussion. That sounds like wokeism.

The First Amendment turned 'upside down'

In his ruling blocking Florida from enforcing the Stop WOKE Act as it applies to companies, U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker wrote that Florida had turned “the First Amendment upside down” and is attempting to win an argument “by muzzling its opponents.”

That seems totally unreasonable. All the law is trying to do is bar discussions of racism or sexism that might make white dudes like me feel “guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress.” Haven’t we not suffered enough?

The Churchill of the war on woke

The good news is this legal setback isn’t stopping DeSantis. He made his belief in the war on woke abundantly clear at a speech on Saturday : “We must fight the woke in our schools. We must fight the woke in our businesses. We must fight the woke in government agencies. We can never, ever surrender to woke ideology.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZj7V_0hRjvwkj00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando. John Raoux/AP

It was like the governor and possible GOP presidential candidate was channeling Winston Churchill, if Churchill had the charisma of a lightly buzzed mortician and was only worried that the Nazis might reach England’s shores and teach British children that racism is a thing that exists.

Imagine the random acts of wokeness to come in Florida

My fear, and I’m sure the fear facing many Floridians right now, is that while the Stop WOKE Act is halted, dangerous acts of wokeness will break out across the state.

One can imagine the tragic news reports in the coming weeks:

►A 52-year-old Osceola County man was listed in good condition Thursday after he passed out from hearing a group of woke-wielding social justice warriors discuss the gender pay gap in his company’s break room.

►A white, 15-year-old Cocoa Beach High School student was diagnosed with "acute wokeness-instigated nausea" Tuesday following a history class in which the teacher suggested racism in America did not end when slavery was abolished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPckY_0hRjvwkj00
Protesters rally against critical race theory in Leesburg, Va., on June 12, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

►Following a mandatory workplace training seminar on inclusivity, a 43-year-old woman from Kissimmee collapsed upon learning that gay people are real and was rushed to the nearest Emergency Wokeness Exposure Center, where she was revived by old episodes of Pat Robertson’s "The 700 Club."

That’s the kind of dystopian world woke ideologues want us to live in, one where “understanding” others is “good,” and where people who “cannot remember the past” are “doomed to repeat it.”

There will be no thinking on my watch

NO THANK YOU!

It’s time to open your eyes and wake up to wokeness, people. This is war. And the first step toward victory comes by closing your eyes and not being awake.

More satire and humor columns from Rex Huppke:

A defense of Domino’s Pizza, which Italy has rudely rejected. More for me, please.

'Defund the FBI': Trump supporters calmly react to Mar-a-Lago search

Is 'wokeness' responsible for US and European heat waves? Absolutely.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Florida be consumed by wokeness now that DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act has been blocked?

Comments / 5

Kim Groff
4d ago

Nah…. People are sick of this woke garbage…the pushback is to great at this juncture…

Reply(1)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants retired cops, firefighters and EMTs with bachelor's degrees to help fill teacher shortage because they have 'real life experience' and teaching colleges are 'taken over by ideology'

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to relax regulations to encourage retired law enforcement and first responders to fill vacant teacher positions as the state grapples with a shortage of educators. DeSantis is hoping to expand on a law that took effect this year that allows military veterans to...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision

When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winston Churchill
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Fbi#Black People#Sex Discrimination#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Republican#Marxist#The Pronoun Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy