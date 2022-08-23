ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rebuilding Ukraine means building homes, a sense of belonging and civic engagement

By Beth Mitchneck and Jane Zavisca, Opinion Contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eTSb_0hRju2oR00
Tweet

The U.S. has committed more than $8.7 billion in recent military aid for Ukraine, as well as more than $1.45 billion in humanitarian aid for immediate support to local governments to help Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war. That is a lot of money, but nowhere in our reading can we find mention of aid for housing reconstruction. To be sure, we must support critical military needs and lay the groundwork for reconstruction. But without support for rebuilding society, the billions of dollars spent on military aid will lose significance.

Following a meeting in July on reconstruction, sponsored by Ukraine and Switzerland, the German government will host a meeting at the end of October to move forward with a reconstruction agenda. Some experts are calling for reconstruction aid to promote democracy and thoughtful rebuilding. We urge the U.S. and the international community to target aid to rebuild Ukrainian civil society and make the region more stable by rethinking housing construction for the displaced, returnees and Ukrainians who did not lose their homes.

Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian housing is not collateral damage; it is “domicide,” a strategy to destroy a nation or community by targeting the population’s sense of home and place. The strategy — also employed by Russia in Chechnya and Syria — leaves its victims with a sense of hopelessness and disorientation, and little to return to but memories now tainted with images of war. But housing reconstruction is critical to defending and reinforcing the Ukrainian nation.

Free, mass privatization of state housing after the breakup of the Soviet Union made housing the most important — and often only — source of household wealth. Through more than two decades of economic and political upheaval, homes have been a source of everyday security and stability, as well as a material asset for most Ukrainians. Russia knows this and went for the jugular. As calls for a new “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine’s reconstruction gain traction, cultural aspects of rebuilding Ukraine need to be central from planning through building.

Our research on the experiences of Ukrainians displaced from the Donbas since 2014 shows the consequences of home loss. Even after finding jobs and housing, internally displaced persons (IDPs) are heavily disadvantaged relative to their new neighbors. They pay high rates for often substandard private rentals, eating up income that most other Ukrainians reserve for other expenses. Now too, many IDPs without financial resources are living in places never meant to be homes.

Losing a home harms living standards and erodes a sense of belonging and civic engagement — the very characteristics a society needs to rebuild. Homeowners in Ukraine and other formerly Soviet countries have stronger senses of belonging, well-being and civic engagement relative to renters. The prospects for becoming owners after displacement from the Donbas have been poor: affordable mortgage finance is unavailable, while homes left behind lost market value and are at risk of expropriation by Russian-backed separatists. As a result, some returned to a war zone — or never left — specifically to hold onto their homes. Indeed, a young volunteer at the Hrebenne Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in April noted that his parents remained in Kryvyi Rih (Krivoy Rog) under attack because, “They have a big, beautiful house that they built. They won’t leave. They will not leave their home.”

The scale of Ukraine’s housing and displacement catastrophe since February 2022 dwarfs that of the period since 2014. Rebuilding will be a very heavy lift: According to a May 2022 report by the Kyiv School of Economics, residential buildings and roads account for about $60 billion, or nearly 10 percent of economic losses to date (and counting). As the region appears on course for long-term conflict concentrated in the east, Ukraine risks being further pushed into a society of housing haves and have nots. Already, stark housing inequalities are emerging among recent IDPs who are navigating exorbitant rental costs and eviction, without practical or legal recourse.

Ukrainian housing advocates are proposing ways forward for long-term housing solutions (all of which will require major international assistance). For example, Cedos, the premier Ukrainian NGO conducting research-informed advocacy on housing policy, recommends investment in social (public) housing stock, which practically disappeared after privatization, plus measures to support and regulate private renting. We agree with these suggestions. Stable and affordable social and private rentals, which were lacking in Ukraine even before the war, are critical components of a healthy housing system. In Ukraine, an estimated 8 million internally displaced and 7 million refugees outside of Ukraine means that an estimated 37 percent of the total population is displaced — after only five months of war.

Housing is a precondition for Ukraine to survive and rebuild. According to our research, the psychosocial benefits of homeownership in post-Soviet contexts, including Ukraine, are strongest among those who can purchase a home. Shared or subsidized homeownership models (e.g., with subsidized interest rates and insurance to protect borrowers from unemployment or inflation) would enable rebuilding a housing system with Ukrainian ownership norms, while expanding access so that options to own are not simply a function of family or (mis)fortune.

This will require massive, Marshall Plan-level investment and technical support from wealthier democracies. In our view, rebuilding housing in multiple ownership models in Ukraine is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do. Building “permanent” housing in less-than-ideal locations, as was done in Georgia after the 2008 Russian invasion, will not promote the sense of belonging that is so necessary to rebuild Ukraine. We can combat domicide by focusing on building new homes that solve problems, rather than create new ones.

Housing, of course, is a basic human need and an economic asset. But it is more than that — it is the foundation of family, community and belonging.

Beth Mitchneck is a professor emerita in the School of Geography, Development & Environment at the University of Arizona.

Jane Zavisca is an associate professor of sociology and associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Ukraine#Public Housing#Housing Market#Ukrainians#German
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Switzerland
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

‘Starting to Fail’: Britain Says Russia Is Stalling Out in Ukraine

The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side. British defense secretary Ben Wallace claimed Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth month, had “faltered” and was “starting to fail.” The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side.
POLITICS
The Hill

Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine

Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
POLITICS
NBC News

How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

672K+
Followers
80K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy