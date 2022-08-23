ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Gas prices across Florida rise for the first time in 10 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased seven cents per gallon — reaching $3.61 on Sunday. Gas prices in Florida peaked in June at $4.89 cents per gallon. The drop of more...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Flip flops to galoshes, storms lead to a wet walk

Mid-morning update: A few showers have developed near Highway 301, between Lake Butler and Lawtey, FL. Baker, Bradford, Union and Alachua counties in northeast Florida are under a Flood Watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall over the previous days could lead to ponding on the roads and local flooding. Exact Track 4D is also watching our coastal zones as light rain continues across portions of Nassau and Camden counties.
LAWTEY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
News4Jax.com

Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy