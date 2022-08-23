Read full article on original website
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
Recount in St. Johns County Commission District 4 race canceled after candidate concedes
A recount that had been ordered for the St. Johns County Commission District 4 race was called off Saturday after one of the two candidates in the closely contested race conceded, St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said Saturday. The recount was initially ordered due to the results...
‘One pill can kill’: Florida attorney general issues fentanyl warning to college students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “One pill can kill.”. That’s state attorney general Ashley Moody’s warning to college students starting their fall semester. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid that can easily mix with other drugs to the point where you may not know it’s there. “It’s...
Gas prices across Florida rise for the first time in 10 weeks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The downward trend at the pump came to an end last week. The state average price for regular unleaded increased seven cents per gallon — reaching $3.61 on Sunday. Gas prices in Florida peaked in June at $4.89 cents per gallon. The drop of more...
Tropical drought ends this week as Danielle and possibly Earl form by Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX Insiders know, from the Weather Authority’s newsletters since July, that it would not be until late August before we would see our next named storm. This drought that went from July 3 until Sept. 1 is extremely rare — especially given this was initially...
Flip flops to galoshes, storms lead to a wet walk
Mid-morning update: A few showers have developed near Highway 301, between Lake Butler and Lawtey, FL. Baker, Bradford, Union and Alachua counties in northeast Florida are under a Flood Watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall over the previous days could lead to ponding on the roads and local flooding. Exact Track 4D is also watching our coastal zones as light rain continues across portions of Nassau and Camden counties.
High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from the opening week of the season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is off and running in Florida. Even with weather causing issues across the area, Friday night kicked off a full slate of games in Florida. Among the News4JAX Super 10 winners were No. 1 Trinity Christian, No. 2 Bartram Trail and No. 3 Bolles.
Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
What’s happening around Northeast Florida & a can’t miss ‘Paws’-itively JAX story ‘pup’-date🐾
The rainy pattern continues all weekend with afternoon and evening storms and highs in the upper 80s. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4JAX.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android. Insider “cchunn” shared this afternoon storm east of NAS Jax. Danielle says we’re likely to...
Photo gallery: Beachside, Tocoi Creek face off in Game of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a night for firsts for Tocoi Creek and Beachside in the Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game between the two newest programs in St. Johns County in photos. For a recap of the game, check out the game...
