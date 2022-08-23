Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. The 38-year old Colluccio says he knows what...
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s events turn out...
Days before school starts, Philly district reaches deal to avert possible strike
School starts Monday for students in the School District of Philadelphia. And with just days to spare, the district has averted a strike by school employees. The district reached a tentative contract agreement with Services Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the union representing about 2,000 school workers, including bus drivers, building cleaners, and building engineers.
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announces $15 million for Delaware River watershed
Removing dams to restore fish passages, conserving marsh habitat for endangered birds, and creating recreational trails — these are the kinds of projects getting help this year from the Delaware Watershed Conservation and Delaware River Restoration funds. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on Thursday announced more than $15...
As Philly school officials ring in mostly ‘normal’ school year, some things are still uncertain
The Phillies’ slogan “ring the bell” had a different meaning Wednesday, when the School District of Philadelphia made its final back-to-school stop at Citizens Bank Park. “You kids know what the bell means,” said Phillies ambassador Scott Palmer. “I hope you’ve all had a great summer vacation,...
Mask requirement returns for University of Delaware to start fall semester
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The University of Delaware has implemented a two-week mask requirement for the fall...
Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet
Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
Back to school with Philly’s new superintendent
The School District of Philadelphia starts the academic year with a new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who was selected from his North Carolina district after a long search for candidates from a pool of over 400 educators nationwide. Over the summer, he’s engaged in a “listening and learning” tour, vowing to hear what teachers, students and community members want and expect from their new leader.
Tree clearing for FDR park wetland sparks outrage
The renovation of a popular park in South Philadelphia is attracting renewed criticism over the cutting down of trees. The multi-year, $250 million transformation of FDR park kicked off this spring with the groundbreaking of a new welcome center. The city recently announced the start of the “nature phase,” which begins with the creation of a 33-acre native wetland, to tackle chronic flooding that often leaves the playground and baseball fields wet. Contractors have started preparing the site for construction, a process that will ultimately include clearing dozens of acres of trees and brush.
The Allentown Art Museum is now free to all, every day, forever
Starting this weekend, the Allentown Art Museum will eliminate admission charges, in perpetuity. For the first time in its 88 years, the museum in the heart of the city’s downtown will be free to everyone. The “transformative” move is possible due to a legacy endowment gift from the Century...
Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage
School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.
COVID caregivers in Camden County are eligible to receive $1,000 bonus checks
Camden County Commissioners on Tuesday launched a COVID-19 relief program to provide bonus checks to people who provided care for those in need during the height of the pandemic. The Camden County Care Grant stems from federal relief funds and is targeted at those who care for the elderly, children,...
2 Philly charter schools delay start of classes, 1 could close before then
Two neighboring West Philadelphia charter schools will start the school year at least a week later than planned, and one could close permanently before then. Daroff and Bluford charter schools notified families Wednesday night that classes would no longer resume the week of Aug. 29. “Children should not be dropped...
N.J. advocates are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel companies from expanding in low-income neighborhoods
Environmental justice organizations in New Jersey are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel industries from expanding in low-income neighborhoods, which are disproportionately impacted by industrial pollution. On Thursday, Aug. 24, EJ Communities Against Incineration will host a workshop in Camden titled “Liberation From Incineration,” where residents can learn about the harmful...
Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023
If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
Philly officials want your ideas on gun violence solutions. Sessions begin this week
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The city of Philadelphia is again inviting community members from neighborhoods impacted by gun violence to share their ideas to reduce shootings. In the spring,...
Safe zones and security cameras: Philly officials address safety concerns ahead of school year
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As Philadelphia students, teachers, and families prepare for the academic year, the city’s gun violence crisis remains top of mind. Mayor Jim Kenney and...
SEPTA’s Wawa Station now taking passengers into Philly
SEPTA’s newly renamed Media-Wawa line is now 3.5 miles longer, after three years of construction on a new transit hub near the convenience store chain’s headquarters. The new Wawa Station, located at 1490 W. Baltimore Pike, is the first expansion of rail service since the 1980s, said Richard Mahon, SEPTA’s chief of railroad operations. The expansion cost $197 million.
Need help paying your utility bills? Here’s your guide to assistance in Philly
Do you have trouble paying your utility bills? You’re not alone. Thousands of Philadelphians face electricity shut offs each summer. Homeowners with high water debt can have a lien placed against their homes. And we’re only a few months away from colder weather when unpaid utility bills can mount.
