The renovation of a popular park in South Philadelphia is attracting renewed criticism over the cutting down of trees. The multi-year, $250 million transformation of FDR park kicked off this spring with the groundbreaking of a new welcome center. The city recently announced the start of the “nature phase,” which begins with the creation of a 33-acre native wetland, to tackle chronic flooding that often leaves the playground and baseball fields wet. Contractors have started preparing the site for construction, a process that will ultimately include clearing dozens of acres of trees and brush.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO