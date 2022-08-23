ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Days before school starts, Philly district reaches deal to avert possible strike

School starts Monday for students in the School District of Philadelphia. And with just days to spare, the district has averted a strike by school employees. The district reached a tentative contract agreement with Services Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the union representing about 2,000 school workers, including bus drivers, building cleaners, and building engineers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Back to school with Philly’s new superintendent

The School District of Philadelphia starts the academic year with a new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who was selected from his North Carolina district after a long search for candidates from a pool of over 400 educators nationwide. Over the summer, he’s engaged in a “listening and learning” tour, vowing to hear what teachers, students and community members want and expect from their new leader.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Tree clearing for FDR park wetland sparks outrage

The renovation of a popular park in South Philadelphia is attracting renewed criticism over the cutting down of trees. The multi-year, $250 million transformation of FDR park kicked off this spring with the groundbreaking of a new welcome center. The city recently announced the start of the “nature phase,” which begins with the creation of a 33-acre native wetland, to tackle chronic flooding that often leaves the playground and baseball fields wet. Contractors have started preparing the site for construction, a process that will ultimately include clearing dozens of acres of trees and brush.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

The Allentown Art Museum is now free to all, every day, forever

Starting this weekend, the Allentown Art Museum will eliminate admission charges, in perpetuity. For the first time in its 88 years, the museum in the heart of the city’s downtown will be free to everyone. The “transformative” move is possible due to a legacy endowment gift from the Century...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

N.J. advocates are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel companies from expanding in low-income neighborhoods

Environmental justice organizations in New Jersey are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel industries from expanding in low-income neighborhoods, which are disproportionately impacted by industrial pollution. On Thursday, Aug. 24, EJ Communities Against Incineration will host a workshop in Camden titled “Liberation From Incineration,” where residents can learn about the harmful...
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023

If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

SEPTA’s Wawa Station now taking passengers into Philly

SEPTA’s newly renamed Media-Wawa line is now 3.5 miles longer, after three years of construction on a new transit hub near the convenience store chain’s headquarters. The new Wawa Station, located at 1490 W. Baltimore Pike, is the first expansion of rail service since the 1980s, said Richard Mahon, SEPTA’s chief of railroad operations. The expansion cost $197 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

