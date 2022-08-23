ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CNBC

A key leader for Meta's metaverse software is leaving the company

Vivek Sharma has been with Meta for six years and was most recently its vice president of Horizon. Sharma's team will now report directly to Meta's VP of metaverse, Vishal Shah. Facebook parent Meta plans to debut a new VR headset in October. The vice president of Meta's Horizon social...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls

Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder

Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Kan
Daily Mail

Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company

The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
ELECTRONICS
Food Beast

This Augmented Reality Device Allows You to Preview Food in 3D

In the ever-evolving world of the fine dining experience, restaurants are constantly searching for innovative ways to up the ante. One start-up hoping to reshape how we view menus and make dining choices is London-based HoloLamp. Founded in 2016, HoloLamp is the first spatial augmented reality device which creates a...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#A16z#Avatars#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Sdk#King Games
TechCrunch

AI-powered videoconferencing platform Headroom raises $9M

During the pandemic, virtual meetings became the de facto method of collaborating and connecting — both inside and outside of the workplace. The momentum isn’t slowing down. A 2020 IDC report projected that the videoconferencing market would grow to $9.7 billion in 2021, with 90% of North American businesses likely to spend more on it. But in an interview with TechCrunch, Green argued that videoconferencing as it exists for most companies today simply can’t replace the intimacy of small, focused meeting groups. He pointed to a Harvard Business Review survey, which revealed that 65% of senior managers felt meetings kept them from completing their own work while 64% said that they came at the expense of “deep thinking.”
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology

The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Beepo App Enables Secure, Decentralized B2B Payments, Messaging

Decentralized messaging app Beepo, which is currently in beta testing, has added a new feature that it said secures all chats with blockchain encryption. With this feature, users can make B2B transactions, as well as B2C, with no third-party involvement, safely share funds with family members and clientele, access decentralized blockchain applications and browse online catalogs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) press release.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Celonis secures another $1B to find and fix process problems in enterprise systems

Now one of Germany’s most valuable private companies and one of New York’s most valuable startups (with offices in Munich and NYC), Celonis started as a university project around 11 years ago. Alex Rinke, Bastian Nominacher and Martin Klenk launched the company as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich, and in 2012, Celonis joined the SAP Startup Focus program, an accelerator for analytics startups building new applications on the SAP HANA platform.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Google to host public tests of AI that engineer alleged was sentient

Google is allowing the public to sign up to test the latest artificial intelligence it has developed, including the chat bot that one engineer alleged was sentient. Google's engineers announced that people can sign up for access to AI Test Kitchen, an app that will let users test the company's emerging AI technologies. Most notably, it includes the opportunity to play with Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA, the software that a former company engineer is convinced was sentient.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Thirdweb raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify and Coinbase for its Web3 development kit

Thirdweb — with operations in London but headquartered in San Francisco — plans to use the funding to continue enhancing its developer toolkit — which currently covers some 10 features spanning areas like smart contracts, decentralised logins, publishing tools and more — to expand support for a wider array of blockchains; to bring on more users; and to grow its team, both via hiring and potentially acquisitions — all in aid of getting Web3 to become more mainstream.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

CoinDCX launches platform to make DeFi apps accessible to masses

CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won’t require users to remember the long string of words as their passwords. The platform will store parts of the key and tie the rest to the customer’s device, where it will be authenticated using customer’s biometric ID.
CELL PHONES

