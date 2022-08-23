Read full article on original website
CNBC
A key leader for Meta's metaverse software is leaving the company
Vivek Sharma has been with Meta for six years and was most recently its vice president of Horizon. Sharma's team will now report directly to Meta's VP of metaverse, Vishal Shah. Facebook parent Meta plans to debut a new VR headset in October. The vice president of Meta's Horizon social...
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's chief of its virtual reality social platform Horizon, the main gateway for accessing the metaverse that the company is pouring billions of dollars into building, is leaving for a new opportunity, he told Reuters on Friday.
TechCrunch
Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder
Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company
The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
TechCrunch
Breaking into healthcare with WELL Health and Freestyle on TechCrunch Live
This TechCrunch Live event opens on August 31 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application. If you haven’t joined us before on Grip...
CNBC
Microsoft and ByteDance are collaborating on a big AI project, even as US-China rivalry heats up
Engineers from Microsoft and Tiktok parent ByteDance discussed KubeRay at the Ray Summit in San Francisco. The collaboration is happening despite the AI battle taking place between the U.S. and China. ByteDance has been participating in open source projects as TikTok's popularlity has exploded. The high-stakes battle between the U.S....
Food Beast
This Augmented Reality Device Allows You to Preview Food in 3D
In the ever-evolving world of the fine dining experience, restaurants are constantly searching for innovative ways to up the ante. One start-up hoping to reshape how we view menus and make dining choices is London-based HoloLamp. Founded in 2016, HoloLamp is the first spatial augmented reality device which creates a...
OPPO takes a big step into the digital world by unveiling its Digital Avatar technology
We are living in an increasingly digital world. If you've been paying attention, that shouldn't come as any great surprise. Even prior to the pandemic, there was considerable interest in technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. Amidst lockdowns and quarantine measures, that interest has only increased exponentially. By...
TechCrunch
AI-powered videoconferencing platform Headroom raises $9M
During the pandemic, virtual meetings became the de facto method of collaborating and connecting — both inside and outside of the workplace. The momentum isn’t slowing down. A 2020 IDC report projected that the videoconferencing market would grow to $9.7 billion in 2021, with 90% of North American businesses likely to spend more on it. But in an interview with TechCrunch, Green argued that videoconferencing as it exists for most companies today simply can’t replace the intimacy of small, focused meeting groups. He pointed to a Harvard Business Review survey, which revealed that 65% of senior managers felt meetings kept them from completing their own work while 64% said that they came at the expense of “deep thinking.”
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Why you should go APE, H-1B lottery tips, how to check references
Cloud companies generally rely on efficiency metrics like CAC payback and LTV-to-CAC, but “they feel more like financial metrics than operational ones, and it is difficult for employees to execute against these concepts,” according to Neeraj Agrawal, Brandon Gleklen and Jack Mattei of Battery Ventures. Using data from...
TechCrunch
Twitter’s VP of engineering to depart for Meta amid cybersecurity concerns, Musk takeover
Sandeep Pandey, the vice president of Engineering, is leaving Twitter after more than a decade to join Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Pandey joined the company back in 2012 and worked his way up from staff engineer to the VP role. In an email to TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Hacking group penetrates 130+ organizations, captures credentials for nearly 10K workers
Thursday is upon us once again. Have you ever noticed how Thursdays seem to keep coming along with alarming regularity? It feels like roughly once per week, but that’s anecdotal. More research may be required. Our incredible team of writers has a trove of awesome news and analysis available for you today.
12 Augmented Reality Trends of 2023: New Milestones in Immersive Technology
Innovative technologies transform science fiction into reality, and AR is undoubtedly one of them. Holograms, like in the Star Wars and the Marvel movies, now surround us in the real world, bringing a new immersive experience, and it’s more than just entertainment. Today, augmented reality is an effective business tool.
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
Beepo App Enables Secure, Decentralized B2B Payments, Messaging
Decentralized messaging app Beepo, which is currently in beta testing, has added a new feature that it said secures all chats with blockchain encryption. With this feature, users can make B2B transactions, as well as B2C, with no third-party involvement, safely share funds with family members and clientele, access decentralized blockchain applications and browse online catalogs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) press release.
TechCrunch
Celonis secures another $1B to find and fix process problems in enterprise systems
Now one of Germany’s most valuable private companies and one of New York’s most valuable startups (with offices in Munich and NYC), Celonis started as a university project around 11 years ago. Alex Rinke, Bastian Nominacher and Martin Klenk launched the company as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich, and in 2012, Celonis joined the SAP Startup Focus program, an accelerator for analytics startups building new applications on the SAP HANA platform.
Washington Examiner
Google to host public tests of AI that engineer alleged was sentient
Google is allowing the public to sign up to test the latest artificial intelligence it has developed, including the chat bot that one engineer alleged was sentient. Google's engineers announced that people can sign up for access to AI Test Kitchen, an app that will let users test the company's emerging AI technologies. Most notably, it includes the opportunity to play with Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA, the software that a former company engineer is convinced was sentient.
TechCrunch
Thirdweb raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify and Coinbase for its Web3 development kit
Thirdweb — with operations in London but headquartered in San Francisco — plans to use the funding to continue enhancing its developer toolkit — which currently covers some 10 features spanning areas like smart contracts, decentralised logins, publishing tools and more — to expand support for a wider array of blockchains; to bring on more users; and to grow its team, both via hiring and potentially acquisitions — all in aid of getting Web3 to become more mainstream.
TechCrunch
CoinDCX launches platform to make DeFi apps accessible to masses
CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won’t require users to remember the long string of words as their passwords. The platform will store parts of the key and tie the rest to the customer’s device, where it will be authenticated using customer’s biometric ID.
