Benito Skinner, Soon-to-be Movie Star

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
Benito Skinner

When he logs onto Zoom, Benito Skinner has just stepped away from the world of Instagram sex bot comments.

“I just showed it to my boyfriend,” Skinner says of his video, in which he embodies the often-racy bot comments peppering Instagram these days. “He was like, ‘This is so strange.’ But he was giggling, so that’s good.”

Sure enough, when he posts it on Instagram a few days later, it quickly hits with his followers (the account of the “Today” show dropped a comment that just read “literally”). Such is Skinner’s power: Over the past few years he has managed to identify tropes that we didn’t know we’d been aware of until he impersonated them (the hairdresser Jenni who tells you too much about her personal life and acts like you’re besties; the “demon twink,” as he calls him, who is mean to his boyfriend’s mom).

As a bona fide social media maven, Skinner is now taking his impersonation skills in a new direction: Acting. Skinner was part of the cast of the “Queer as Folk” reboot, and his film debut was supposed to be in Billy Eichner’s upcoming movie “Bros,” but unfortunately his scenes didn’t make the final cut. Fans will therefore have to wait until next year when he will be seen in “First Time Female Director,” from Chelsea Peretti.

“It’s definitely a theater troupe, and I get to have my theater kid moment that I definitely wanted as a kid, but I unfortunately played football instead to remain in the closet,” Skinner says of his character in Peretti’s movie. “It’s so ensemble-based and everyone is so amazing in it, and there’s this theater troupe. I think people are going to really love this movie. I mean, Chelsea’s a genius and it was an honor to play…I think you might get some of that same demon twink theater gay energy.”

Benito Skinner

Skinner grew up in Idaho, where he says that telling someone you wanted to be an actor would’ve been “an interesting move.” He loved performing from an early age and learning to read people’s mannerisms.

“It sounds so cliché to say, ‘I’m so interested in what it’s like to be you.’ But I do think it’s just so fun to be able to transform in a lot of ways,” Skinner says. “I think I’ve always been in love with character actors, and I’ve been able to explore and test so many things on the internet that it feels great to now go into an even more collaborative space, where someone has written it and I didn’t have anything to do with the writing of it. I’m not doing the makeup. I’m not doing the costumes. That to me is so exciting because I feel like it’s freed up so much space as far as creativity, too, that I can come onto a set and not have to do all that and set up my green screen. And I know that I won’t edit it, which is the greatest gift of all.”

In addition to his other projects, Skinner is developing a variety show special, and has also long been at work on developing his own pilot, which he hopes will see the light of day soon.

“I’ve been loving acting. I’m so excited for ‘First Time Female Director’ to come out, and the response to ‘Queer as Folk’ has been really amazing,” he says. “I’m glad people love the absolute demon I am in that as well. Do you see the pattern here? Maybe I should be, like, a sweet person in something. I would love to play a nice boy in something. Luckily I’m writing that for myself, so maybe that’ll be the only time I’m allowed to do it.”

WWD

Arden Cho Leads the Way in ‘Partner Track’

Before she became an actress, Arden Cho was a college student eyeing a career in law. While she veered from that initial track, she’s finally getting the chance to try out lawyer life on screen with Netflix’s series “Partner Track.”. “When I first started reading the script,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ulta Beauty Surpasses Wall Street Estimates in Q2, Raises Full Year Outlook

Ulta has raised its full-year outlook on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results as consumers continue to open their wallets at the beauty counter despite an uncertain economic backdrop. Net sales increased 16.8 percent year-over-year to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of the fiscal year, compared to $2 billion in the same period a year earlier due to the “favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” the company said. Analysts had forecasted sales of around $2.2 billion, according to a Factset poll.More from...
BUSINESS
WWD

Dyson Just Released a New Holiday Colorway for the Airwrap Styler and Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson debuted its new 2022 holiday special edition collection today, and we may even love this colorway more than last year’s. If you’re in the market for one of the best hair styling tools, like a powerful hair dryer or hair straightener, consider this a sign to invest in one of Dyson’s popular offerings this holiday season.  Now available for purchase at Dyson.com, the British brand’s trio of hair styling tools — the Dyson Supersonic, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and the Dyson Corrale straightener — are swathed in a special-edition Vinca Blue and delicate Rosé colorway that’s merry, bright, and oh-so...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Jason Rembert Unveils First Aliétte Resort Collection

“I’m so happy that I’m in this place,” Aliétte designer and Hollywood stylist Jason Rembert said during a preview of his first resort collection. Approaching the collection, the designer wanted to offer feelings of joy and fun, as seen through resort’s glam embroideries, party-ready silhouettes and rich red, blue and metallic colorways.  “I’m so happy that that color is important to me,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I work with so many amazing women who help and guide me. It’s not only the women who I style — it’s women I work with as a designer, as a stylist —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brad Pitt Continues His Love Affair with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Brad Pitt is, through and through, a movie star. Not just in the sense that he’s an actor, but also in that he embodies the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. And for as long as he’s been in the public eye, he’s looked the part. His red carpet style has historically been pretty movie star-like. He wears tailored, expensive suits in event-appropriate colors. Maybe he’ll grow his hair long and slick it back or wear a tux with a fun dress shoe. For the most part, Pitt has stayed pretty buttoned-up. But for the past few weeks, Pitt has been hitting red carpets in loose-fitting suits and the coveted Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.
APPAREL
WWD

Benjamin Walker Suits Up in Brown Woven Kente Pattern by Ozwald Boateng at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere

Benjamin Walker continued his streak of standout suits at the New York premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The actor, who plays Gil-galad in the Prime Video prequel series, attended the premiere Tuesday night wearing a woven Kente pattern brown bespoke suit by U.K.-based label Ozwald Boateng. Walker wore the suit over a white button-down shirt. His look was styled by styling duo Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere Walker joined costars...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Is a Liquid Dream for Normal and Combination Skin Types

Out of all the essentials in a makeup bag, your trusty concealer is your most valuable player. It’s a hardworking, multipurpose product that allows for very little room for error. A great concealer should go completely undetected: It must be pigmented, but not heavy. Long-wearing, but not cakey. It should be sticky enough to stay in place, yet liquid-y enough to blend and look natural. Essentially, a concealer formulation needs to be absolutely perfect or else it’s absolutely wrong.  As a cystic acne survivor and current dark undereye circle sufferer, concealer is one of my favorite makeup products to test and...
MAKEUP
WWD

WWD

