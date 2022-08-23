ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Harbour Air’s Electric Seaplane Just Successfully Completed Its First Point-to-Point Flight

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XP1mX_0hRjtAkn00

Harbour Air has been busy beavering away on the world’s first commercial electric seaplane.

The Canadian outfit announced this week that the retrofitted DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver completed its first point-to-point flight using magniX’s 750 hp electric motor. The roughly two-mile test flight from the company’s terminal next to Vancouver International Airport to Pat Bay proved that the emissions-free Beaver can carry out cleaner, more efficient short-haul flights. In fact, the electric plane even had battery power left after the trip.

“I am excited to report that this historic flight on the ePlane went exactly as planned,” Kory Paul, Harbour Air’s vice president of flight operations, said in a press statement. “Our team as well as the team at magniX and Transport Canada , are always closely monitoring the aircraft’s performance, and today’s flight further proved the safety and reliability of what we have built.”

For the unversed, Harbour Air is the largest seaplane airline in North America and transports around 500,000 passengers across 30,000 commercial flights each year. Back in 2019, it announced an ambitious plan to become the world’s first all-electric airline by equipping its existing fleet with electric propulsion systems.

That same year, the airline completed the first successful fligh t of an all-electric commercial aircraft. The eBeaver briefly circled the Fraser River at Harbour Air’s terminal in Richmond, British Columbia. The company has continued this testing program with the goal of certifying the aircraft with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada as early as next year.

This particular eBeaver will remain in Victoria to support the airline’s partnership with the BC Aviation Museum before returning to Harbour Air’s Vancouver facility for more testing. The company is expected to ground test another plane at the end of 2022, with its first flight scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

Although there’s still plenty of red tape (and test flights) in the pipeline, this marks a major milestone on Harbour Air’s path to an all-electric flying future.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 2

Related
Robb Report

Watch: Ryse Aerotech’s Ultra-Lightweight eVTOL Just Completed Its First Manned Flight

The folks at Ryse Aerotech have liftoff. The American firm announced Monday that its futuristic Recon eVTOL successfully completed its first manned test flight. The ultralight aircraft, which was unveiled in May, took the skies of Ohio in late June, executing a seamless takeoff, a controlled hover, forward flight, pivot turn maneuvers and a safe, smooth landing. (For proof, check out the above video.) “It was effortless and very enjoyable to fly,” pilot Erik Stephansen said in a statement. “I was thrilled at how I could literally hover, take my hands off the controls and the Recon sat there stable and safe.” Billed...
OHIO STATE
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emirates Airlines#First Flight#Travel Trailers#Canadian#Transport Canada#Seaplane
The Independent

Sugarcane cabins and floating seats: The future of aircraft design

In The Independent’s travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for.Plane cabins are ever-changing, particularly in the long-haul world. In the past few months alone we’ve seen Air New Zealand unveil its first lie-flat beds for economy passengers – a series of bookable bunk-beds towards the back of the cabin known as the “Skynest”, which can be reserved for a mile-high nap during a chunk of the flight. Finnair has rethought the traditional business class seat with a new wide-backed “lounge” chair, which gives you more room...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Vancouver, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Japan’s Air Force

The Chinese military exercises that encircled Taiwan in August — a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei — took place just 70 miles from Japanese territory. During those four days of military grandstanding, China launched ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japanese waters, a clear signal that any military […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy