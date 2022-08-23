Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Cooling assistance is scarce in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. But here are some options.￼￼
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will not offer utility assistance until Oct. 1, but residents can still apply beforehand to gain faster access to aid during the winter. Here are some other resources that might help. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides qualifying applicants up to 18 months...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Near West Side Week returns for its second year
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Local non-profit Near West Side Partners is happy to announce the return of Near West Side Week....
5 things to know and do the weekend of Aug. 26
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Friedens al Fresco summer block party: Saturday, Aug....
As Midwest summers get hotter, Milwaukee’s most at risk have an unmet need: air conditioning
It was only 10 a.m. and already above 80 degrees as Freda Wright walked down a residential block of Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, clutching a clipboard. Sweat beaded on her forehead as she navigated creaky front gates and porch steps during a scorching mid-July week. Most people answered their door...
New program helps families that encounter Child Protective Services
The Stronger Families Milwaukee program is in its infancy but its goals are ambitious. It collaborates with agencies to make sure families that attract the attention of Milwaukee Child Protective Services get the help they need. Community Advocates Public Policy Institute launched the program in April under a five-year contract...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Correcting the Narrative Awards: Celebrating and supporting unrecognized success stories
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. On Thursday, September 1, 6-8:30 p.m., The Community is hosting the 2nd Annual Correcting the Narrative Awards...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: DPW releases new Paint the Pavement Program
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is pleased to announce the release of its...
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Aug. 22 to Aug. 26
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. 2023 Milwaukee County budget town halls: Tuesday, Aug....
Vivent Health expands to meet increased need for HIV care
Vivent Health’s HIV treatment efforts will get a major boost next year with the opening of an expanded clinic in Milwaukee. The nonprofit organization, which has branches in several states, including 10 offices in Wisconsin, is moving its main clinic, currently located at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., to 1311 N. 6th St. in downtown Milwaukee.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Two years in, Milwaukee County’s ‘right to shelter’ initiative gets mixed reviews
In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe housing. Two years later, housing advocates say they have seen some strides but more needs to be done. “Since the pandemic, everything has...
What you need to know about the Aug. 9 primary election in Milwaukee
Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday with the Senate race in particular drawing national attention. But voters will also determine which two candidates will advance to the November election to succeed Mayor Cavalier Johnson in Aldermanic...
The 3rd annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival shines a spotlight on the Black family
With the theme of “The Black Family: Generations Speak!” the third annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival is all about family ties. Presented by generations of Black artists, the event acknowledges community challenges and encourages everyone to come together to celebrate Black theater, healing and unity. The weeklong celebration...
Bronzeville Week is back: Here’s what to know and do
Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee’s annual celebration of our city’s Black culture, history, art and more, is back. The weeklong series of events takes place within the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District, a cultural and economic zone in the Harambee neighborhood that draws inspiration from Milwaukee’s old Bronzeville neighborhood. This initiative is an effort to keep Black culture alive in and around its historical home in Milwaukee.
Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee helps residents gain pardons
Veronda Jackson, 39, was on a plane back from picking up her daughter from college when she opened an email that immediately brought her to tears. The message was from Gov. Tony Evers’ office, informing her that she had been granted a pardon. “I made a mistake when I...
UPDATE: Public Allies CEO resigns after backlash to the terminations of 30 staffers
Editor’s note: NNS reporter Sam Woods is an alumnus of the Public Allies Milwaukee apprenticeship program. Jaime Uzeta has resigned as CEO of Public Allies after backlash from a recent “restructuring” that led to the terminations of 30 staffers, according to a statement from the Public Allies Board of Directors on Wednesday.
