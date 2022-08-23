ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Cooling assistance is scarce in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. But here are some options.￼￼

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will not offer utility assistance until Oct. 1, but residents can still apply beforehand to gain faster access to aid during the winter. Here are some other resources that might help. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides qualifying applicants up to 18 months...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Near West Side Week returns for its second year

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Local non-profit Near West Side Partners is happy to announce the return of Near West Side Week....
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Correcting the Narrative Awards: Celebrating and supporting unrecognized success stories

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. On Thursday, September 1, 6-8:30 p.m., The Community is hosting the 2nd Annual Correcting the Narrative Awards...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: DPW releases new Paint the Pavement Program

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is pleased to announce the release of its...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The 3rd annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival shines a spotlight on the Black family

With the theme of “The Black Family: Generations Speak!” the third annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival is all about family ties. Presented by generations of Black artists, the event acknowledges community challenges and encourages everyone to come together to celebrate Black theater, healing and unity. The weeklong celebration...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Bronzeville Week is back: Here’s what to know and do

Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee’s annual celebration of our city’s Black culture, history, art and more, is back. The weeklong series of events takes place within the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District, a cultural and economic zone in the Harambee neighborhood that draws inspiration from Milwaukee’s old Bronzeville neighborhood. This initiative is an effort to keep Black culture alive in and around its historical home in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

