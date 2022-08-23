ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
This Cozy Apartment in The Catskills Sits on Top of an Old General Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We (Eric and Sharone Komoroff) own a general store in the Catskills called Barryville General, and we turned the apartment above the shop into a cozy Catskills retreat, right on the Delaware River with the convenience of staying above the healthiest general store this side of the Catskills. We call it Upstairs at Barryville General.
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change

A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
Prospect Park Yeshiva Buys New City Property

An office property at 67 North Main Street in New City was sold to Prospect Park Yeshiva of Brooklyn. The $4.1 million multi-tenant office property is 23,000 square feet and three stories high. The property sits on 1.7 acres and offers 70 parking spaces. It has accommodated numerous office tenants since the building was constructed in 1985.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway

Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
Secluded woodland house with sporting attractions and indoor comforts

Drop your bags and start living in the ultimate indoor-outdoor oasis that Warwick has to offer. This flawless turnkey contemporary style home is move in ready with all the bells and whistles you’re seeking. Modern features and amenities will beckon your attention like no other home on the market.
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront

A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
Popular Norwalk Restaurant Hailed As Hidden Gem

If you want a burger cooked medium rare and not well done, or you want to sink your teeth into a top-notch cheesesteak, then one of Fairfield County's favorite comfort food restaurants is the perfect spot. A hidden gem since 2010, the Blue Cactus Grill in Norwalk is the kind...
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
