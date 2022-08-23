A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO