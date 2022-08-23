ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RW2q_0hRjr5Lz00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TOJA_0hRjr5Lz00
Middle West Spirit’s Bourbon Cream, paired with its OYO American Character Vodka to make an espresso martini (Courtesy Photo/Middle West Spirits).

Middle West , known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can be found in over 40 states across the U.S.

“[IDN] became a really good partner, a really good fit for us,” said Ryan Lang, co-founder of Middle West. “Throughout COVID, [our goal] was to increase our footprint nationally.”

How a new Columbus flower shop grew from the COVID-19 pandemic

Established in 2019, IDN provides distribution for wineries and distilleries and has an alliance of members from 28 states. The partnership expands Middle West’s footprint to Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

“Our partnership with Middle West is truly a symbiotic relationship in what our team is trying to accomplish as leading independent wine and spirits distributors,” said Mark Harmann, National Sales Director of IDN.

In addition to the expansion, Middle West is gearing up for the fall and winter months with the release of three products. With the holidays on the horizon, Middle West will release its seasonal Bourbon Cream — a blend of the award-winning Michelone Reserve Bourbon Whiskey with sweet cream, best paired with coffee, hot cocoa, eggnog, or straight up on the rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdHbg_0hRjr5Lz00
Middle West Spirit’s seasonal Bourbon Cream (Courtesy Photo/Middle West Spirits).

Middle West is also launching a new gin this winter and the next round in its Double Cask Collection, with a Sherry-Finished Bourbon Whiskey , Oloroso Wheat Whiskey, and Pumpernickel Rye Whiskey .

“Middle West has multiple products that could possibly be some of the best whiskey I’ve had,” said Christian LeGuen, director of spirits at Favorite Brands and an IDN member. “The deep amber and copper colors, the smoothness, and packaging are hard to beat, along with everyday whiskey price points.”

Follow more updates from Middle West Spirits on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.

MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
hometownstations.com

Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants

(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
visitgrovecityoh.com

WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?

I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

President Biden to visit New Albany

Federal reserve will likely continue to hike interest …. Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident. Genoa Township teen pleads no contest in Westerville …. CCS athletes gearing up to play again after teacher …. Unemployment claims in Ohio Aug. 14 to 20. Morning Forecast: August 26, 2022.
NEW ALBANY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Wheat Whiskey#Bourbon Whiskey#Distilleries#Food Drink#Beverages#Established#Idn#National Sales
NBC4 Columbus

CCS Updates and Band Resumes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and its teachers union are poised to adopt a new labor contract in coming days. https://nbc4i.co/3QVO9Bt.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna plans $61M move to consolidate city services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — What started as a need to upgrade Gahanna’s police department headquarters has transformed into a $61 million project that could consolidate three of the city’s facilities into one building. Two years of planning, evaluations, public meetings and council discussions have led the city to the point where it appears […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 26-28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From music festivals to the Columbus Fiery Foods Fest, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Westerville Fourth Friday Festival: Aug. 26 On the fourth Friday of each month, Westerville welcomes guests for live entertainment, vendors, shopping, and more. Uptown Westerville. Details. 6 p.m.  Groovy Monster’s Summer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus

Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy