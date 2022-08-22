Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top floor,”...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Englewood, NJ car wash workers struck by vehicle hospitalized
ENGLEWOOD – Three car wash workers were injured when they were hit by a colleague driving a car out of the tunnel Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Englewood police told The Daily Voice the driver was pulling the car into the drying area of Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
theobserver.com
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
UPDATE: N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated. Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark
A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center
EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting. Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pickup pulling excavator loses brakes, crashes into N.J. tire shop, authorities say
A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer lost his brakes, flipped over and crashed into a tire store Tuesday night in Sussex County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when the brakes gave out as the driver traveled down Glen Road headed toward Main Street in Sparta, according to police.
Morris County Employer Burglarized At Gunpoint By Disgruntled Former Workers, Police Say
Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said. Upon arrival, officers...
Newark Woman Sought for Car Burglary
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark woman is being sought for the theft of over $1,000...
Man fatally struck by NJ transit train
A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
Newark Man Arrested for Gloucester Township Shooting
Gloucester Township, NJ- A Newark man is in jail after having been arrested and charged...
Wall collapses as 3-alarm fire rips through abandoned building in Orange
A three-alarm fire swept through an abandoned building in Essex County early Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighters who raced to the scene. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began about 3:30 a.m. on Mitchell Street in Orange. ABC-7 reported part of the structure collapsed as firefighters from several towns tried to extinguish the flames.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0