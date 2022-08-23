The curtain comes down on the sprint car season at the Knoxville Raceway, and if tonight is what many expect, it could be one of the most exciting season championship nights the Knoxville Raceway has seen in its long history, provided that Mother Nature cooperates. Rain chances have caused Knoxville Raceway officials to push up the start of hot laps to 5:00 this evening with time trials following and racing starting at 6:15. Regardless of when the action starts, all three of the sprint car classes are poised to come down to the final laps of the season. The 410s is a three horse race between two drivers that while very successful at Knoxville had no plans at the start of the season to contend for the track title, and one who would like to win a second championship. 360 Nationals Winner Aaron Reutzel and Brian Brown are 85 points apart with Reutzel holding the advantage, and Austin McCarl due to two features could steal the title if things go well. It’s even closer in the 360s with Terry McCarl holding an 18 point lead over nine-time 360 champion Clint Garner. McCarl tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he is prepared, and hopes things go his way tonight.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO