Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Norwalk Pulls Away from Pella for Football Victory
Landon Hochstein completed 20 of 24 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and added another 64 yards and one touchdown rushing on 15 carries as Norwalk opened the 2022 football season with a 44-20 victory over Pella in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The score was tied...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Falls At Tri-County
The Twin Cedars Cedars Football Squad again gave up 60 points and fell to Tri-County on Friday night 60-14. The Sabers got behind early 46-8 at the halftime break and could never recover from the deficit. The Sabers are now 0-2 and will play BGM next week. The Bears rolled up 78 points on Iowa Valley on Friday.
kniakrls.com
Hole Too Big For Knoxville To Dig Out Of In Season Opener
The Knoxville Football Squad got in too deep of a hole to dig out of and fell to Newton on Friday night 39-17 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers found themselves down 24-0 before they hit the end zone on a Andon Trout one yard run in the 2nd quarter. It seemed like Knoxville had taken momentum into the locker room but the Cardinals got a 30 yard touchdown pass with :01 remaining in the first half to steal momentum back. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter but Knoxville outscored the Cardinals 10-7 in the 4th on a Braden Dudley 21 yard gallop and Luka DeJong nailed a 40 yard field goal to cap the scoring. Panthers Coach Matt Dunkin, while not happy with the loss, was pleased with how his guys stayed the course and kept fighting to the end.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Football Defeats Ankeny Centennial in Season Opener
The Indianola football squad started off the season with a win over Ankeny Centennial Friday night, surviving a late scare to win 26-20 heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Jaguars struck first, scoring on a six-play drive to take a 7-0 lead, followed up by the Indians scoring a 35-yard field goal and a safety, trailing 7-5 to end the first quarter. Quarterback Bennett Brueck connected with wide receiver Drew Kingery twice in the second quarter as the Indians took a 19-7 lead going into the halftime break. Brueck scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 26-7 lead, which held until late in the 4th quarter when Centennial scored back-to-back touchdowns to get within six points, after which the Indians recovered the ensuing onside kick to end the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
PCM Opens the 2022 Football Season at Davis County Tonight
The PCM Mustangs kick off the 2022 football season tonight on the road in Bloomfield taking on the Mustangs of Davis County. PCM and Davis County are far from strangers on the football field, having played against each other seven times in the past 10 years. After falling in the first two games between the two teams, PCM has gone on to win the last five games including last year’s season opener.
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
kniakrls.com
Warrior golfers finish 8th at Dragon Invitational
Norwalk’s score of 319 was good enough for eighth place out of 12 teams at Wednesday’s Johnston Dragon Boys Golf Invitational at Jester Park. Johnston, one of four teams to break 300 on the day, won the tournament with a 290, followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier 293, Waukee 294 and Waukee Northwest 297. Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier and Xavier’s Ryan Schmit both shot 4-under-par rounds of 68 to pace the field and finish as medalist and runner-up, respectively.
kniakrls.com
Monday’s Quad Win For 4A #13 Knoxville Volleyball Just The Beginning
With the first night under their belt, the class 4A #13 Knoxville Volleyball Squad looks to the South Central Conference for a season of redemption. The Panthers felt after last season, they let several matches slip away and now with nearly everyone back and with a few talented new faces to the lineup, Knoxville is poised to make a run to reclaim the conference title. While Monday night’s quad sweep put smiles on the faces of all the Panthers, Senior Libero Emma Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she and the rest of the team are not satisfied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Tripped Up From Mormon Trail
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad stated the season off on the wrong foot by falling to Mormon Trail 78-0 on Friday. The Saints were unable to recover from an early deficit and it ballooned from there. Melcher-Dallas is 0-1 on the season and will host Baxter next week.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Volleyball Goes 1-1 at Home Triangular, Football Begins Season Tonight
The Pleasantville Volleyball team picked up their first win of the 2022 season Thursday night, as they split a pair of matches at their home triangular with Interstate-35 and Chariton. Kicking off the triangular, Pleasantville made quick work of I-35, sweeping the Roadrunners in three sets. The Trojans took the...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Cross Country Kicks Off 2022 Season Today
The fall sports season at Pella Christian officially begins today, as the Eagles cross country teams compete at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invitational. The Pella Christian boys cross country squad enters the meet fresh off the program’s first trip to the State Meet in Fort Dodge since the 2010 season. Meanwhile the Eagles girls team fell just shy of making the State Meet for the first time in 13 years. The pursuit for both the Pella Christian boys and girls cross country squads got more difficult as they were bumped up to Class 2A. Despite facing bigger competition and a much deeper field, Eagles boys runners Kaden Van Wyngarden and Ben Gosselink believe they have what it takes to return to Fort Dodge at the end of the season.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Volleyball Host Triangular This Evening
After falling in their season opener on Tuesday night, the Pleasantville Volleyball team will look to bounce back in their home triangular this evening. The Trojans begin the triangular with a West Central Conference best of five match with Interstate-35. Pleasantville then will catch their breath while the Roadrunners take on Chariton. Wrapping up the triangular, the Trojans will play a best of three match with Chariton. Last season I-35 hosted this triangular on October 4th, and the Trojans went 1-1. Pleasantville swept the Roadrunners in the best of five match, before being swept by Chariton in the best of three match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Places 7th at Dragon Invitational
The Indianola boys golf team earned a 7th place finish at the Johnston Dragon Invitational Wednesday, shooting a team score of 307. The Indians were led by Jackson Overton shooting a 75 to place 14th, Preston Bily carding a 76 to earn a 21st place finish, and Graham Hilton earning a 77 to place 23rd. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports he knows his guys are going to be tested early on in the season, so they need to learn from the top teams they are facing and apply the lessons to get better at their game. Find full results below.
kniakrls.com
Vetterick named Norwalk’s first girls wrestling coach
History was made at Norwalk High School Wednesday when Alanah Vetterick was announced as the Warriors’ first-ever girls head wrestling coach, pending approval by the school’s board of education. The Norwalk Activities Department released a tweet stating that Vetterick will coach girls wrestling in grades 7-12. Vetterick, a...
kniakrls.com
Championship Night at Knoxville Raceway
Tonight will conclude the sprint car portion of the 2022 Knoxville Raceway season at the track. Point races are tight in all three divisions, the 410s, 360s and Pro Sprints. In the 410 class, the top three in points are Aaron Reutzel, Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. Reutzel leads by 85 points over Brown, who is second in points.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Cross Country Starts Tonight At Collins/Maxwell
Everyone knows that Rylee Dunkin is the undisputed leader of the Twin Cedars Cross Country Squad. The three time All-State runner is going for her fourth All-State this fall and is already ranked 9th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association class 1A preseason rankings. Dunkin will be followed by fellow senior Cheyanne Bruns, who was 12th at the State Qualifier last season and is focused on her own trip to Fort Dodge. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports hopes for another trip to Fort Dodge to go along with the softball squad this summer.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Emma Dunkin and Melanie Sullivan Knoxville Volleyball – August 24, 2022
The class 4A #13 Knoxville Volleyball Squad got off to a good start on Monday with a sweep of a quad over Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, and Carlisle. The two seniors, Emma Dunkin and Melanie Sullivan talked with Derek Cardwell about their expectations for the season on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Steven Towne
Funeral services for Steven Towne will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00am and a luncheon will follow at noon at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, P.O. Box 887, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or Chariton Specialty Care, 1214 N 7th Street, Chariton, Iowa 50049. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
FFA Members Compete for Honors in Market Swine
Two-hundred eighty-seven exhibitors brought 568 pigs to compete in the FFA Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Local winners included Berkshire Reserve Champion Maggie Staudache of Indianola and Chester White Reserve Champion Mitchell Harken of Pleasantville.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Back to School 4
It’s that time of year again. The kids are back, back to school. In the fourth part of a 5 part series,. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mark Putnam, President of Central College. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Comments / 0