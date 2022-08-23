ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear Necessities: Roquan Smith, David Montgomery have different approaches to contract year

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vg5PD_0hRjpr7q00

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery are both entering contract years with the Chicago Bears. But they couldn’t have more different approaches.

Smith recently ended his contract “hold-in” with the team after missing most of training camp as the two sides couldn’t agree on a contract extension. Smith, who doesn’t have an agent, requested a trade and publicly expressed his displeasure with the front office for how contract negotiations had shaken out.

When addressing the media, Smith shared his intentions to play out the remainder of his rookie deal and see where things go from here. But he also voiced his frustrations about the entire ordeal.

“I think it was just more so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I’ve busted my ass so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved,” Smith said Saturday. “In a sense it’s like, hey, you bust your ass, you may get rewarded in a sense. But hey, that’s that. I’m moving past it now and I’m focused on the season and going out there and enjoying the time with my guys because that’s who I truly care about.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery hasn’t batted an eye at the idea of negotiating a new contract. His focus remains on the upcoming season, and he believes things will work out the way they’re meant to.

“It’s going to take care of itself,” Montgomery continued later. “I ain’t really worried about that. I got bigger fish to fry. I’ve got a game coming up this week. I’m worried about that, not worried about a contract, none of that. Because at the end of the day I’m still just trying to play ball. I’m trying to play football and have fun doing that. Everything else will take care of itself. I’ve got no worries in the world.”

At this point, we don’t whether Smith and/or Montgomery will sign an extension with the Bears. And, despite their different approaches, both could wind up with the same outcome — be it re-signing in Chicago or departing in free agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0hRjpr7q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DH7d_0hRjpr7q00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davante Adams says he didn't join Raiders to 'be cute and hang out' with Derek Carr, adds 'I want that trophy'

When the Raiders surprised the NFL and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, many wondered why, exactly, Adams wanted to leave the Packers to play in Las Vegas. Was it to be closer to his family, who is from California? Maybe living in fabulous Las Vegas was a goal for Adams as well. Or perhaps he simply wanted to be reunited with his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Ball Township, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Bear Necessities#The Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens sign P Cameron Dicker

The Baltimore Ravens saw their longtime punter retire during the 2022 offseason in Sam Koch. Prior to the veteran hanging up his cleats, the team selected a new punter in Jordan Stout out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. However, the team wasn’t done bringing in players at the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dak Prescott reacts excitedly to Drew Lock's third interception vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not playing in his team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, because Dak already has his job sewn up. But for the Seahawks, there is a level of quarterback uncertainty not seen since before the team selected Russell Wilson with the 75th pick of the 2012 draft. Now that Wilson is in Denver after a blockbuster trade, Pete Carroll has to decide (and pretty quickly) between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy