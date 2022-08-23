Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Norwalk Pulls Away from Pella for Football Victory
Landon Hochstein completed 20 of 24 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and added another 64 yards and one touchdown rushing on 15 carries as Norwalk opened the 2022 football season with a 44-20 victory over Pella in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The score was tied...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Girls Cross Country 4th, Boys Tied for 5th at Marshalltown
The Pella Christian cross country teams kicked off the fall sports season on Eagle Lane Thursday night at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invite. The Eagles’ girls squad brought home a fourth-place finish from the meet, while the boys team tied for fifth place. Coming off of an individual State...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Comes Back; Football Ready To Start At Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Storms Back From Deficit To Topple Orient-Macksburg. The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad made a furious comeback over Orient-Macksburg on Thursday night as the Saints down sets to none stormed back to take the match in five 16/25, 23/25, 25/18, 25/14, and 15/10. Summer Karpan was 22/24 serving while Brooklyn Metz was 22/23. Saydi Benz had 15 kills. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports the girls’ nerves affected their play early on, but she was very happy how they pulled it together to win in five sets. Melcher-Dallas is 1-0 and will travel to Mormon Trail on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Tripped Up From Mormon Trail
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad stated the season off on the wrong foot by falling to Mormon Trail 78-0 on Friday. The Saints were unable to recover from an early deficit and it ballooned from there. Melcher-Dallas is 0-1 on the season and will host Baxter next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Indianola Football Defeats Ankeny Centennial in Season Opener
The Indianola football squad started off the season with a win over Ankeny Centennial Friday night, surviving a late scare to win 26-20 heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Jaguars struck first, scoring on a six-play drive to take a 7-0 lead, followed up by the Indians scoring a 35-yard field goal and a safety, trailing 7-5 to end the first quarter. Quarterback Bennett Brueck connected with wide receiver Drew Kingery twice in the second quarter as the Indians took a 19-7 lead going into the halftime break. Brueck scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 26-7 lead, which held until late in the 4th quarter when Centennial scored back-to-back touchdowns to get within six points, after which the Indians recovered the ensuing onside kick to end the game.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Falls At Tri-County
The Twin Cedars Cedars Football Squad again gave up 60 points and fell to Tri-County on Friday night 60-14. The Sabers got behind early 46-8 at the halftime break and could never recover from the deficit. The Sabers are now 0-2 and will play BGM next week. The Bears rolled up 78 points on Iowa Valley on Friday.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Cross Country Senior Eagle Leaders – August 24th, 2022
The Pella Christian cross country season starts tomorrow at Marshalltown Community College. The senior Eagle Leaders of Metje Michmershuizen, Kaden Van Wyngarden, Katy Roose, Ben Gosselink, and Jenna Van Maanen join Tyler Crabb on the Radio Sports Page this week to discuss the upcoming year. Podcast: Play in new window...
kniakrls.com
Hole Too Big For Knoxville To Dig Out Of In Season Opener
The Knoxville Football Squad got in too deep of a hole to dig out of and fell to Newton on Friday night 39-17 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers found themselves down 24-0 before they hit the end zone on a Andon Trout one yard run in the 2nd quarter. It seemed like Knoxville had taken momentum into the locker room but the Cardinals got a 30 yard touchdown pass with :01 remaining in the first half to steal momentum back. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter but Knoxville outscored the Cardinals 10-7 in the 4th on a Braden Dudley 21 yard gallop and Luka DeJong nailed a 40 yard field goal to cap the scoring. Panthers Coach Matt Dunkin, while not happy with the loss, was pleased with how his guys stayed the course and kept fighting to the end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Difficult End to 2021 Fueling Current Pella Cross Country Teams
A special fall season potentially awaits the #3 Pella boys and #13 ranked girls cross country teams with a lot of returning athletes motivated to improve upon their 2021 finishes. Pella Senior Chase Lauman enters the 3A individual rankings 4th, and was on pace to earn an All-State finish in...
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
kniakrls.com
Monday’s Quad Win For 4A #13 Knoxville Volleyball Just The Beginning
With the first night under their belt, the class 4A #13 Knoxville Volleyball Squad looks to the South Central Conference for a season of redemption. The Panthers felt after last season, they let several matches slip away and now with nearly everyone back and with a few talented new faces to the lineup, Knoxville is poised to make a run to reclaim the conference title. While Monday night’s quad sweep put smiles on the faces of all the Panthers, Senior Libero Emma Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she and the rest of the team are not satisfied.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Volleyball Host Triangular This Evening
After falling in their season opener on Tuesday night, the Pleasantville Volleyball team will look to bounce back in their home triangular this evening. The Trojans begin the triangular with a West Central Conference best of five match with Interstate-35. Pleasantville then will catch their breath while the Roadrunners take on Chariton. Wrapping up the triangular, the Trojans will play a best of three match with Chariton. Last season I-35 hosted this triangular on October 4th, and the Trojans went 1-1. Pleasantville swept the Roadrunners in the best of five match, before being swept by Chariton in the best of three match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Vetterick named Norwalk’s first girls wrestling coach
History was made at Norwalk High School Wednesday when Alanah Vetterick was announced as the Warriors’ first-ever girls head wrestling coach, pending approval by the school’s board of education. The Norwalk Activities Department released a tweet stating that Vetterick will coach girls wrestling in grades 7-12. Vetterick, a...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Cross Country Starts Tonight At Collins/Maxwell
Everyone knows that Rylee Dunkin is the undisputed leader of the Twin Cedars Cross Country Squad. The three time All-State runner is going for her fourth All-State this fall and is already ranked 9th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association class 1A preseason rankings. Dunkin will be followed by fellow senior Cheyanne Bruns, who was 12th at the State Qualifier last season and is focused on her own trip to Fort Dodge. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports hopes for another trip to Fort Dodge to go along with the softball squad this summer.
kniakrls.com
Championship Night at Knoxville Raceway
Tonight will conclude the sprint car portion of the 2022 Knoxville Raceway season at the track. Point races are tight in all three divisions, the 410s, 360s and Pro Sprints. In the 410 class, the top three in points are Aaron Reutzel, Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. Reutzel leads by 85 points over Brown, who is second in points.
kniakrls.com
Warrior golfers finish 8th at Dragon Invitational
Norwalk’s score of 319 was good enough for eighth place out of 12 teams at Wednesday’s Johnston Dragon Boys Golf Invitational at Jester Park. Johnston, one of four teams to break 300 on the day, won the tournament with a 290, followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier 293, Waukee 294 and Waukee Northwest 297. Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier and Xavier’s Ryan Schmit both shot 4-under-par rounds of 68 to pace the field and finish as medalist and runner-up, respectively.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Strength and Conditioning Program Earns First in State Accreditation
Central College became the first college in Iowa – and one of just four in the nation – to earn accreditation from the Council on Accreditation of Strength and Conditioning Programs (CASCE). The program is predominantly focused on preparing athletics coaches. By achieving initial accreditation, CASCE certifies that...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Places 7th at Dragon Invitational
The Indianola boys golf team earned a 7th place finish at the Johnston Dragon Invitational Wednesday, shooting a team score of 307. The Indians were led by Jackson Overton shooting a 75 to place 14th, Preston Bily carding a 76 to earn a 21st place finish, and Graham Hilton earning a 77 to place 23rd. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports he knows his guys are going to be tested early on in the season, so they need to learn from the top teams they are facing and apply the lessons to get better at their game. Find full results below.
kniakrls.com
Final Night Of Sprint Cars Could Make For A Drama-Filled Night At Knoxville Raceway
The curtain comes down on the sprint car season at the Knoxville Raceway, and if tonight is what many expect, it could be one of the most exciting season championship nights the Knoxville Raceway has seen in its long history, provided that Mother Nature cooperates. Rain chances have caused Knoxville Raceway officials to push up the start of hot laps to 5:00 this evening with time trials following and racing starting at 6:15. Regardless of when the action starts, all three of the sprint car classes are poised to come down to the final laps of the season. The 410s is a three horse race between two drivers that while very successful at Knoxville had no plans at the start of the season to contend for the track title, and one who would like to win a second championship. 360 Nationals Winner Aaron Reutzel and Brian Brown are 85 points apart with Reutzel holding the advantage, and Austin McCarl due to two features could steal the title if things go well. It’s even closer in the 360s with Terry McCarl holding an 18 point lead over nine-time 360 champion Clint Garner. McCarl tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he is prepared, and hopes things go his way tonight.
kniakrls.com
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Comments / 0