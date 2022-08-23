New elementary school hosts “Back to School Night”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students in the Sioux City School District (SCCSD) return to the classroom on Tuesday.

But before that, students toured schools, met with teachers, and families dropped off school supplies. All as part of Back to School Night at Hunt A plus Arts Elementary where students’ families got their first look at the district’s newest building.

Judy Caro has three kids enrolled in the district this year. She said Back to School Night is great for parents to help their kids get ready for the new school year.

“I’m getting them to meet their new teacher, exploring the school, see where he’s going to have his lunch, the library, where his classrooms are going to be, where his friends are going to be and my daughter also starts pre-K so I’m real excited to see where she will be and her teacher,” said Caro.

Krissi Mozak is a consulting teacher with Hunt Elementary. She said the new Hunt building should make teachers and students excited.

“This school year, I’m just really excited to get the students back in and see their reactions to the new building and just get to see all of their faces after not getting to see them for the summer,” said Mozak.

In addition to meeting teachers, families also registered their kids for the school year if they had not done already done so online. About 15,000 students attend public school in Sioux City.

