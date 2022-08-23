Read full article on original website
goodmorningamerica.com
25 blazers to add to your fall wardrobe right now
A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your fall wardrobe. Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a t-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding-guest look.
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
ETOnline.com
DSW BOGO Sale: The Best Shoe Deals on Must-Have Brands
Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute summer dresses for this season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your summer outfit: shoes. You're in luck, because DSW is currently offering a Buy One Get One Free sale. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the summer shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.
goodmorningamerica.com
4 commuter bags for fall that serve fashion and function
Heading to work this fall -- especially in a hybrid capacity -- means a work tote is a must-have purchase. And when you're carrying your day-to-day needs commuting in and out of your job, it's essential that your bag is not only functional but also fashionable. "Resist the urge to...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
People
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
These Upcoming McDonald’s Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up
Don’t you just wish summer could last forever? The fun vacations, warm weather, sunny days, and not-so-busy moments at home are just too good to let go. With Fall fast approaching, it also leads to an eventful time of the year: Back-To-School s...
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly
This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
