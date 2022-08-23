The City of Vandalia will receive $60,000 from the Illinois EPA for power upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Illinois EPA Director John Kim announced the awards this week to fund three communities’ wastewater treatment plants as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduced the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby reducing energy costs. The City of Vandalia will receive $60,000 in grants funds for the sewer plant only and will need to match with $15,000 in city funds. The grants will enable Vandalia to make energy efficiency upgrades to wastewater equipment identified by previous energy audits. And, the upgrades will lead to significant financial savings.

