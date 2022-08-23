Read full article on original website
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
Bernadine Virginia Bloemer
Bernadine Virginia Bloemer, 94, of Altamont, passed away at Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Effingham Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont with Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clare Cemetery, Altamont. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Kinley Walker (for her transplant anniversary toy drive to St. Louis Children’s Hospital), Immanuel Lutheran Church, or Effingham Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements.
City of Vandalia receives $60,000 from Illinois EPA for energy upgrades at Wastewater Treatment Plant
The City of Vandalia will receive $60,000 from the Illinois EPA for power upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Illinois EPA Director John Kim announced the awards this week to fund three communities’ wastewater treatment plants as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduced the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby reducing energy costs. The City of Vandalia will receive $60,000 in grants funds for the sewer plant only and will need to match with $15,000 in city funds. The grants will enable Vandalia to make energy efficiency upgrades to wastewater equipment identified by previous energy audits. And, the upgrades will lead to significant financial savings.
Fayette County had 51 cases of COVID-19 in period from 8/8 to 8/12
Fayette County saw 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the period from August 8th through August 12th. The Fayette County Health Department released those numbers for that work week period yesterday with the county also having a positivity rate of 14.3% during that time period. In total during the pandemic, there have been 7,784 total cases of COVID-19 and 101 total deaths.
