ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Eversource debuts new explode-proof manhole covers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource Energy has debuted new manhole covers that the company said will prevent them from occasionally exploding several feet in the air, as several covers have done in Boston this summer. Their “energy-release manhole covers” are outfitted with latches that will allow the covers to come up...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Friday Storms

The heat made a comeback today with temperatures climbing to 90° for a lot of us. Even Boston made it to 86° today before the sea breeze kicked in during the afternoon. Today we had a “dry” heat with many towns that hit 90° today having dew points fall into the 50s. It was still muggy on the coast though. Tomorrow it will be hot and humid for everyone. We’ll push the upper 80s right to the coast line and everyone will be sticky and muggy humidity-wise. Then we’ll bring some storms back in the afternoon that will break the heat and humidity for the weekend. With the heat and humidity in place, some of those storms could be strong and severe. Best chance is in the yellow shaded area north and west of 128 but it’s still possible in the green shaded area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes through front doors of Norwell Post Office

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed through the front door of a post office in Norwell Friday afternoon. Police arrived on scene at Dover Street to find the driver of the vehicle was OK after freeing herself from the wreckage. No customers or employees were harmed, either. The post...
NORWELL, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into home in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
NORTH READING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuters#Shuttle Buses#Some Orange Line#Mbta#Traffic Control Center
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

First West Nile Virus case detected in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in a Boston resident. The case was also confirmed by the State Department of Public Health earlier that day. Although mosquito pools have tested positive for WNV in Boston, it is unknown if the patient in question was exposed to the virus in Boston. This is the first case detected in Boston 2022.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
whdh.com

One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Rescuers make dramatic save for man overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders made a dramatic save for a man overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two maybe three feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Helicopter footage showing rescue of two Easton teens released by State Police

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police have released new video showing the moments a helicopter crew spotted two teenagers in Easton during a search-and-rescue mission. Helicopters and ATVs were brought in on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after authorities learned the teens had become lost in a wooded area near the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston, other school districts short-staffed ahead of new year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is one of several school districts facing short staffing issues, just days away from the start of the school year. “We’re putting the call out, if you’re interested and looking for a career shift,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said of efforts to recruit staff.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury on Wednesday night. At 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 was being operated erratically and at a high rate of speed by Kruise Delgado, 34, from Lowell.
AMESBURY, MA
whdh.com

Bomb threat reported at Woburn Superior Court

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a bomb threat at Woburn Superior Court, according to their tweet. The courthouse has been evacuated, and a bomb squad sweep is currently underway. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WOBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy