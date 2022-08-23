Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of New England at one point in the afternoon, including a flash...
whdh.com
Firefighters, emergency crews throughout Mass. kept busy during Friday thunderstorms
LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities across New England saw lightning and heard thunder Friday afternoon as severe weather swept through the region, causing first responders to spread themselves out as fires, flooded roads and downed trees were reported. Towns like Leicester found themselves dealing with wild weather that created emergencies,...
whdh.com
Boston expands free movie nights to ‘ease’ Orange Line commute stress
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced that it’s expanding its Thursday free movie nights “to help ease the evening commutes for those waiting for Orange Line replacement buses,” the city said in a release. The initiative, Boston Together Again, launched last month, and has been...
whdh.com
Eversource debuts new explode-proof manhole covers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource Energy has debuted new manhole covers that the company said will prevent them from occasionally exploding several feet in the air, as several covers have done in Boston this summer. Their “energy-release manhole covers” are outfitted with latches that will allow the covers to come up...
whdh.com
Friday Storms
The heat made a comeback today with temperatures climbing to 90° for a lot of us. Even Boston made it to 86° today before the sea breeze kicked in during the afternoon. Today we had a “dry” heat with many towns that hit 90° today having dew points fall into the 50s. It was still muggy on the coast though. Tomorrow it will be hot and humid for everyone. We’ll push the upper 80s right to the coast line and everyone will be sticky and muggy humidity-wise. Then we’ll bring some storms back in the afternoon that will break the heat and humidity for the weekend. With the heat and humidity in place, some of those storms could be strong and severe. Best chance is in the yellow shaded area north and west of 128 but it’s still possible in the green shaded area.
whdh.com
Car crashes through front doors of Norwell Post Office
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed through the front door of a post office in Norwell Friday afternoon. Police arrived on scene at Dover Street to find the driver of the vehicle was OK after freeing herself from the wreckage. No customers or employees were harmed, either. The post...
whdh.com
WATCH: Boston Harbor Patrol rescues father, son after ship takes on water
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two members of the Boston Police Harbor unit are being credited with saving a father and son after their boat sank. The officers were out on patrol Wednesday evening when a call came in that a ship was taking on water, after striking rocks near Graves Light.
whdh.com
Car crashes into home in North Reading
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
whdh.com
Portion of Route 20 closed after dump truck rollover and spillage in Auburn
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A half mile of Route 20 was closed to traffic for nearly seven hours after a dump truck rolled over and spilled its cargo in Auburn, according to officials. Auburn Police tweeted out a photo of the accident at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday. In the social...
whdh.com
First West Nile Virus case detected in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in a Boston resident. The case was also confirmed by the State Department of Public Health earlier that day. Although mosquito pools have tested positive for WNV in Boston, it is unknown if the patient in question was exposed to the virus in Boston. This is the first case detected in Boston 2022.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
whdh.com
One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
whdh.com
Rescuers make dramatic save for man overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders made a dramatic save for a man overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two maybe three feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
whdh.com
WATCH: Helicopter footage showing rescue of two Easton teens released by State Police
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police have released new video showing the moments a helicopter crew spotted two teenagers in Easton during a search-and-rescue mission. Helicopters and ATVs were brought in on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after authorities learned the teens had become lost in a wooded area near the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.
whdh.com
Boston, other school districts short-staffed ahead of new year
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is one of several school districts facing short staffing issues, just days away from the start of the school year. “We’re putting the call out, if you’re interested and looking for a career shift,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said of efforts to recruit staff.
whdh.com
State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury
AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury on Wednesday night. At 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 was being operated erratically and at a high rate of speed by Kruise Delgado, 34, from Lowell.
whdh.com
Wildlife officials warn pet owners as parts of Mass. see surge in coyote attacks on pets
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A surge in reports of coyotes attacking pets in Massachusetts are prompting wildlife experts to remind owners to be vigilant. Communities like Wayland, Concord and Sudbury have seen a number of cases involving dogs being attacked and killed by the wild animals. One pet owner who...
whdh.com
Bomb threat reported at Woburn Superior Court
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a bomb threat at Woburn Superior Court, according to their tweet. The courthouse has been evacuated, and a bomb squad sweep is currently underway. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022...
