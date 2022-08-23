The heat made a comeback today with temperatures climbing to 90° for a lot of us. Even Boston made it to 86° today before the sea breeze kicked in during the afternoon. Today we had a “dry” heat with many towns that hit 90° today having dew points fall into the 50s. It was still muggy on the coast though. Tomorrow it will be hot and humid for everyone. We’ll push the upper 80s right to the coast line and everyone will be sticky and muggy humidity-wise. Then we’ll bring some storms back in the afternoon that will break the heat and humidity for the weekend. With the heat and humidity in place, some of those storms could be strong and severe. Best chance is in the yellow shaded area north and west of 128 but it’s still possible in the green shaded area.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO