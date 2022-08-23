ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Car Insurance#Insurance Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Travelex

Comments / 0

Community Policy