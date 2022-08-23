ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A guide to voter rights in Georgia. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0O1I_0hRjov3B00

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Georgia’s voting laws have shifted with the political winds in the decades following the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. For instance, Republicans pushed through extended early voting hours in 2005 and expanded early, in-person voting to 45 days before an election. The GOP enacted no-excuse absentee voting over the objections of Democratic lawmakers. But since former President Donald Trump lost the state in 2020, the tables have turned. GOP-backed changes include creating a shorter window to request absentee ballots.

Is there voter fraud in Georgia?

The Associated Press reported that officials in 24 counties identified 64 potential voter fraud cases, representing 0.54% of Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia. Of those, 31 were determined to be the result of an administrative error or some other mistake.

Source: Associated Press and Georgia Secretary of State

Can felons vote in Georgia?

Those convicted of a felony criminal offense lose their right to vote until the completion of their sentence and after their release while still on probation or parole, and until they have paid all associated fees. If a convicted felon has completed their sentence, including incarceration, probation and parole, their right to vote is automatically restored, but they will have to register to vote again.

Additionally, in May 2021, Georgia lawmakers passed S.B. 105, which allows the sentences of those who have served felony probation for three years to be terminated early as long as they have not been arrested again, have paid all restitution and have no probation revocation in the past 24 months. If all these requirements are met, early probation termination will restore their right to vote.

Source: Georgia General Assembly / Secretary of State's Office

Does Georgia require voter ID?

Georgia law requires that a voter show photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Valid forms of ID include a Georgia driver’s license — even if it is expired — a passport, military photo ID, an ID from any federal or state government body, a government employee photo ID, or tribal photo ID. Absentee voters must now include either a state ID number with their mail-in ballot or a photocopy of another form of ID, such as a passport.

Source: Georgia Secretary of State

When does early voting begin in Georgia?

State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to a runoff. Early voting ends on the Friday immediately prior to election day. Georgia's 2021 voting bill also expands early voting access for most counties, adding a mandatory day of Saturday voting, as well as formally codifying Sunday voting hours as optional. It also sets a minimum for early voting hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with the maximum limit being 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Source: Georgia Code

What are the requirements for absentee voting?

Georgia voters do not need an excuse to vote with an absentee ballot. To vote by absentee ballot, voters must first submit an absentee ballot application, which can be done online, by email, by mail, by fax or in person (georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot). Absentee ballots may be requested any time between 78 and 11 calendar days prior to election day, but the earlier the ballot is requested and returned, the better. This will give the ballot enough time to travel through the mail and resolve any issues that may arise, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

For primary elections, voters must request either a Democrat, Republican, or non-partisan ballot. In a general election, this is not required, and voters can vote across their registered party line if they so choose. A 2021 law officially codified absentee ballot drop boxes. Initially, the boxes were an emergency provision during the early days of the pandemic and were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Now, the boxes must be placed inside an early voting site, and can only be used during early voting hours. All 159 Georgia counties will have at least one drop box but are limited to having one box per 100,000 registered voters, or one per early voting site within the county — whichever number is smaller.

Source: Georgia Secretary of State

Can you vote by mail in Georgia?

Georgia has no-excuse absentee mail-in voting. Absentee ballots must be requested 78 to 11 days before an election. There were 1.78 million absentee ballots requested for 2020 election. Absentee ballots are distributed by mail. Completed ballots can be mailed or returned by other means, such as drop boxes.

Source: State of Georgia

What were the results of the latest Georgia redistricting?

Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a redistricting overhaul into law in November 2021. The proposed map raised the odds of Georgia Republicans increasing their current 8-6 majority in the U.S. House, despite the Democratic flip the state saw in the 2020 presidential race.

The most impactful changes were to a pair of Atlanta-area districts, which are expected to make the 6th District lean Republican. The 6th is currently represented by Democrat Lucy McBath. The district, which currently encompasses parts of Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties, will now include conservative Forsyth, Cherokee and Dawson counties.

A federal judge ruled in March that Georgia will vote within the lines of the newly drawn redistricting maps for the 2022 elections, after civil rights groups sued unsuccessfully over the new state and congressional districts, claiming the new maps undermine Black voters.

Source: Reporter Will Peebles

What are the rules around polling places in Georgia?

No voter can occupy a booth already occupied by another person. If a voter remains in the voting booth for "an unreasonable length of time" and refuses to leave, they will be removed by poll officers. With some exceptions, anyone not voting must remain outside the voting area. Recording is prohibited in polling places but poll managers may allow the use of cameras provided no photos are taken of a ballot or the face of a voting machine while a voter is filling it out. It is illegal to carry firearms within 150 feet of a polling place. Georgia’s 2021 voting bill also criminalized passing out water within 150 feet of a polling place, inside the polling place, or within 25 feet of any voter standing in line.

Voters cannot wear clothing, including facemasks, promoting political candidates or slogans.

Source: Georgia code / Staff reports

*

EXPLORE BY STATE


This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: A guide to voter rights in Georgia. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Comments / 0

Related
wbhfradio.org

Georgia’s Absentee Ballot Request Window Now Open

Atlanta – Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month. Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, and Powell, a dogged advocate of the president’s false...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Mcbath
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Georgia Prosecutor Files Petition For Mark Meadows Grand Jury Testimony

Georgia Prosecutor Files Petition For Mark Meadows Grand Jury Testimony. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Georgia prosecutor wants former President Donald Trump’s White House...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Absentee Voting#Election Fraud#Voting Rights#Politics State#Election State#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The Associated Press
southeastagnet.com

Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
13WMAZ

Georgia absentee ballot request form available ahead of upcoming election

MACON, Ga. — It's a sign that we're getting closer to Election Day: the absentee ballot request form is now open on the My Voter page. Interim elections supervisor Tom Gillon says it may seem like Election Day is a long way off, but there's plenty of stuff his staff needs to do to get ready, and there's something you can do to get ready, too -- request an absentee ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Helping Georgia’s teachers

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no...
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy