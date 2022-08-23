Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch (and what to expect)
AMD is holding an event focused around its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29. The battle between AMD and Intel continues to be fierce in 2022, and AMD seems to be beating Intel to the punch with its next generation of processors. We’re going to guide you through how to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch and what you can expect out of the event.
Digital Trends
AMD is ready to battle Intel with next-gen 3D V-Cache CPUs
AMD is rumored to already have a working Zen 4 3D V-Cache chip, suggesting that it hopes to deal a large blow to Intel sooner than expected. An early sample of the CPU blew its predecessors out of the water in certain benchmarks. If AMD is accelerating its launch strategy...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Digital Trends
This powerful business laptop is over $1,000 off at Dell
Now’s the time to shop for some of the best laptop deals of the year. School starts soon, which brings many laptop shoppers to the hunt. Also, tons of businesses start projects in the days after Labor Day. Shopper spending trains savvy computer manufacturers and retailers to offer back-to-school and back-to-work laptop deals. Case in point? Check out this amazing deal on a Dell Vostro 7510 Laptop. This powerhouse Dell laptop is ordinarily priced at $2,427, but for this sale Dell slashed the price by 51% down to just $1,199, a $1,228 savings. If you’ve been waiting to buy a business laptop that will do the heavy lifting for your projects, this is your deal.
Digital Trends
AMD and Asus team up to make Zen 4 overclocking a breeze
As part of Gamescom 2022, Asus has just announced that it will be adding its Dynamic OC Switcher feature to upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 motherboards. So far, this seems to be limited to premium ROG AM5 motherboards. The Dynamic OC Switcher could potentially make it easier for you to make...
Digital Trends
LG’s new OLED gaming monitor packs a 240Hz refresh rate
LG could have two of the best new monitors on its hands. Its UltraGear OLED gaming monitor and UltraFine Display Ergo AI are coming soon, and the brand will showcase at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany in early September. Both curved displays introduce new technologies to LG’s consumer lines and...
Digital Trends
The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.
Digital Trends
Developers help older Macs do something Apple won’t allow
They said your Mac was too old for the latest and greatest Mac OS upgrade. They told you to buy a new Mac instead. Apple can be a harsh companion. But I’m here to tell you there is another way, the way of MacOS Ventura on older Macs. The...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3060 just got a great discount
You’ve probably heard of the Alienware brand before, especially since they have a reputation for high-end gaming laptops. Well, they also make some excellent gaming desktops as well, and if you want to pick one up, there’s this excellent Alienware deal from Dell on the Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition, bringing it down to $1,200 from $1,880.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today
After splurging on gaming PC deals, your next order of business is to invest in gaming monitor deals. You don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on a gaming desktop that can run the latest games on the highest settings, only to be disappointed that you won’t appreciate the graphics because your screen is outdated and basic. If you’ve already used up most of your budget on your computer, don’t worry because Dell has just launched a surprise sale on a variety of gaming monitors.
Digital Trends
Corsair’s Xeneon Flex is the ‘bendable’ OLED monitor we always wanted
We’ve come a long way in terms of PC gaming monitors in only 10 years. Monitors a decade ago depended on LED. Most were big, boxy contraptions with plastic stands. Fast-forward to today as Corsair unveiled its new 45-inch Xeneon Flex bendable OLED monitor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.
Digital Trends
The new Alienware x14 gaming laptop just got a $200 price cut
Though it’s back-to-school season, that doesn’t mean all of the laptop deals are for computers designed for students. There are some pretty awesome gaming laptop deals happening right now as well, not the least of which is this deal on the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. Alienware deals are always exciting, and today you can pick up this new gaming laptop from Dell for only $1,400, saving you a total of $200 off its original retail price of $1,600. Newbie gamers and serious pros alike will benefit from adding this machine to their gaming setup, so click the Buy Now button below to check it out, and keep reading to find out why this laptop is worth adding to your cart.
Digital Trends
PS5 is the latest gaming hardware to get a price hike
Sony announced that it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 at retail in select markets due to inflation and currency trends. Notably, the price in the U.S. will not be affected. “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt...
Digital Trends
This cheap student laptop just got even cheaper at Dell
Laptop deals aren’t much cheaper than this offer on a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop when you buy directly from Dell. Right now, you can buy a practical and inexpensive laptop for just $280, saving you $50 off the usual price of $330. With a modest but attractive price cut, you also get six months’ worth of The Disney Bundle entirely for free, working out at a saving of $84. The bundle includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+, so if you’re heading back to college, you’re all set for some great entertainment. Here’s a look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop in your life.
