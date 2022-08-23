ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For better or worse, husband and wife team takes over ISU volleyball

By By BRAD BUGGER Contributing Writer
 4 days ago

The first question that comes to mind when you are introduced to a husband/wife coaching team is, “How does that work?”

Because, you see, coaching is probably unlike any other business where you might see a husband and wife working together. Coaching is 24/7 “togetherness,” from running practices, travel, recruiting, film dissection and games. And sharing emotions. Oh man, the emotions, the shared joy of victory and, when you’re charged with rebuilding a struggling program, the common frustrations and hopelessness that can come with consistent defeat.

So when I met new Idaho State head volleyball coach Sean Carter and his wife/assistant coach, Chelsea Scott, naturally the first question I asked is, “Don’t you ever get sick of being around each other so much?”

“I don’t know if we’re reached that point yet,” said Scott, who met and worked with Carter as assistant coaches at Wichita State before they came to Idaho State earlier this summer. “We’ve been married a little over a year, we’ve been together for four years, and coaching pretty much full-time together since I got to Wichita. Maybe it’s because we both enjoy this so much and it is such a big part of our lives so it’s something that’s super, super important to us… Yeah, we’re both competitive, we both have strong feelings about things, but we ultimately want the same goal and that’s what’s best for them (the team).”

Or, as Carter puts it, “if we didn’t (coach together), we’d never get to see each other. So maybe that’s why it works.”

The Carter-Scott team, along with returning assistant Haylie Keck, was hired to take over the struggling Bengal volleyball program in early June, after Sammi Stuart resigned the post in May for personal reasons. Stuart left with a combined record of 18-58 overall, and 9-41 in Big Sky Conference play over her three seasons at ISU.

The timing of Stuart’s departure left Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros in a tough spot. Not only had the program that had won four conference titles over the years slumped recently, but the new coach would lose out on a spring season to implement his or her system and give up valuable recruiting time. So it’s not surprising that when Thiros reached Carter and Scott while they were on the beach in Maui celebrating a belated honeymoon to see if they were interested in taking over the Idaho State program, at first, she got a less-than-enthusiastic response.

Wichita State, under head coach Chris Lamb, had built a strong program in the American Athletic Conference and Carter, as associate head coach for the Shockers for eight years, was enjoying the benefits.

“We had job security, some pretty nice perks and we were very well taken care of in Wichita,” Carter said. “We really had built the program to where we were just getting into juniors and seniors-type seasons where we thought we were going to be really, really good, so we felt like we had some unfinished business there. So we really weren’t looking to come out the door.”

The timing of the opening made the job even less appealing. “I don’t think many people really wanted to take over a job like this at this point in the season,” Carter said.

But Thiros — a former ISU volleyball player, a successful high school coach and now the chair of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Committee — proved persuasive in her pursuit of Carter and Scott. “Pauline was a really big piece of why I wanted to take this job,” Carter said. “The community, we love the area, we’re very outdoorsy and active, and it’s a little bit closer and easier for family and friends to come visit.”

Thiros also brought in ISU President Kevin Satterlee and all the other head coaches from the athletic department to put the full-court press on Carter and Scott. “I really enjoyed meeting with the president, the fact I got to meet with him, and I got to meet every head coach was very cool,” Carter said. “I’m sure the volleyball coach who just got hired by Alabama this year didn’t get to sit down with Nick Saban.”

Scott noted how the community had risen to the challenges that the COVID pandemic presented, as well as the persuasiveness of Thiros in convincing her Pocatello was a good place to be. “It felt like a challenge where we have people supporting us,” Scott said. “Once we got on campus, the more people we talked to, the more we fell in love.”

So now the hard work has started. Getting to know the players as both people and volleyball players is job one, according to Scott.

“The girls have done a really great job of being open and welcoming, and I feel like one of my strong suits is being a very personable human,” Scott said. “So I try really hard, just coming in so late, to be like, ‘Hey guys, we think of you as people first. I want to get to know you as a human being first and foremost, and we’ll deal with the volleyball stuff as it comes.’”

ISU returns several statistical leaders from last year’s team, including setters Aliyah Sopoaga and Andri Dewey, outside hitter Jamie Streit and liberos Asiah Sopoaga and Rachael Driskell. But Carter says he’s told his players he’s evaluating everybody on the roster with a clean slate. That evaluation process is complicated by the fact that Carter hasn’t really had a chance to implement his system.

“Our athletes have really been dealt a crummy hand, to be honest,” Carter said. “They’re way behind as far as just getting a fair shake to start the season… But we don’t get to make any excuses, the other teams aren’t going to give us excuses, so let’s use that as motivation and urgency. We’re not going to be afforded the opportunity to wait until tomorrow to get this task. We gotta nail it today so we can keep moving on and keep building.”

Carter said he was impressed with how the team has been adjusting to new terminology and schemes, but he was looking forward to Saturday’s exhibition game with Utah State for further verification. The Bengals got off to a shaky start against the Aggies and lost, 3-0.

“I think there certainly were nerves. I think that was pretty evident, from some players, and that’s to be expected,” Carter said after the match. “…We’re certainly going to spend a lot of time on reducing untimely errors in serving, obviously passing. We certainly settled in a little bit and by the time the third set happened, we were close enough to find another way to win another set and I think if had, we would have gotten even better as the match went on.”

As the new head coach, Carter is directly involved in all aspects of the program right now, but he’s already carving out specific responsibilities for his assistants. Scott will be defensive coordinator, and Keck, a former all-conference libero at ISU, is offensive coordinator-in-training under Carter.

Carter and staff are also jumping into the fire when it comes to recruiting, establishing new relationships with potential recruits and high school and club coaches. Carter is realistic about recruiting – he doesn’t expect Idaho State to recruit the best player at every position in the conference, but he believes they can land “top-three talent” at each spot.

“I have to give the previous staff credit, they brought in some very good freshman,” Carter said. “We have to recruit top third talent, and then we have to get them the rest of the way as far as training, system organization, building the culture. I think this is a league where you can do that. Weber State is an example of that, they were bottom of the league not long ago… You can do it year by year, get a kid here, a kid there and get people to buy into the system.”

Carter certainly has confidence in the ability of his staff to find and “coach up” those recruits. “I’m very confident in our ability to train volleyball players,” Carter said. “I know what talented players look like, I know how to recruit them and things are getting better here at the university to where I think recruiting will be a little bit easier as time goes on. Especially if our record gets better – and it’s certainly going to get better.”

Brad Bugger has been observing sports in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column ideas at bpbugger@gmail.com

Idaho State Journal

Baby names 8-28-22

SION — Octavia May Sion, daughter of Jed and Kim Sion, Pocatello, June 9. PARKIN — Natalie Taylor Parkin, daughter of Caleb and Kaylee Parkin, Pocatello, June 18.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?

When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?

We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10

POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House

The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
