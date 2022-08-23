ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpyRQ_0hRjog3W00

Image source: Getty Images

Big-box retailer Costco currently offers three levels of membership: Gold Star, Business, and Executive. At $120 per year, it may come as no surprise that the Executive Membership offers the most perks. Here, we'll cover those perks, including one or two that may surprise you.

Breakdown of annual membership fees

Gold Star Membership Business Membership Executive Membership
$60 $60 $120
Source: Costco

1. Annual 2% reward

If you hear someone talk about their "Costco reward," they likely carry an Executive Member card. The moment you sign up as an Executive Member, you're enrolled in Costco's 2% reward program. For a frequent Costco shopper, it's possible to earn up to $1,000 back each year -- all for spending an extra $60 on membership.

Granted, a shopper would have to spend $50,000 at Costco in one year to earn the entire $1,000 cashback reward, but that doesn't mean it's not worth exploring.

Let's imagine that you shop at Costco once a week, spending $150 each visit. That's $7,800 per year. With the Executive Membership, you'd earn $156 back -- enough to cover the entire annual membership, plus some.

For shoppers who buy everything through Costco -- from electronics to Christmas gifts -- the total back could be much higher.

The only fly in the ointment is that rewards cash must be used to make purchases at Costco. Still, for a regular Costco shopper, that shouldn't be too difficult.

Bonus perk: Using a rewards credit card to make Costco purchases means the member will earn both 2% back in addition to any rewards offered by their credit card company.

2. Costco Travel

With an Executive Membership, the cardholder has access to Costco Travel. Costco Travel helps customers plan for trips, handling everything from rental cars to cruises and theme park packages.

As an added bonus, executive cardholders earn cash toward their 2% annual reward on qualified purchases made through Costco Travel.

3. Costco services

Executive members can keep more money in the bank by taking advantage of discounts and rebates. For example, through Sept. 30, 2022, they can purchase or lease a new 2021 or 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup at a discount by combining a $1,000 member-only incentive with manufacturer incentives. They all save on goods and services like:

  • Auto & Home insurance
  • Bottled water delivery
  • Figo Pet insurance
  • Identity protection
  • Auto maintenance

Perhaps the best thing about the discounts and rebates offered is how they cover things people spend money on anyway. Everyone who owns a car needs auto insurance and homeowners typically need homeowners insurance. If there's a pet in the family, 15% off pet insurance is a good way to cut down on veterinary costs.

The best way to buy an Executive Membership or upgrade a current Costo membership to executive status is to stop by the membership counter at Costco.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costco Travel#Christmas Gifts#Costco Wholesale#Debit Card#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Executive Membership
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
211K+
Followers
104K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy