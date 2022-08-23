Florida primary 2022 live updates: No polling place issues in Palm Beach County

It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

In local races, four Palm Beach County school board seats are up for grabs, voters will choose a candidate for County Commission District 6, a Palm Beach County Court Judge, Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge, and three seats for the Indian Trail Improvement District.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan general election races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

Some voters in Palm Beach County have shown up at the wrong polling place according to elections chief Wendy Sartory Link. That's likely due to redistricting following the 2020 census, a once-every-10-years count that necessitates a recalibration of political lines.

"Any time you change polling locations, you have that risk," Link said.

To avoid this, voters should look at their newest voter information card or visit votepalmbeach.gov to find their election day polling location.

Link also noted some voters without party affiliation were grumbling about the state's closed primary policy. In an open primary, any voter can vote for any candidate, but in a closed primary, only voters can choose candidates with their party affiliation, which leaves NPA voters without a choice in partisan races until November.

One polling location, Century Village, was visited by Link because it was not allowing press onto the property.

"If they're going to be a polling location, they have to let everybody in," she said.

— HANNAH MORSE

Maybe it's worth closing schools so they can serve as polling places?

If you are wondering whether it's worth closing schools so they can serve as polling locations, listen to the mini hassle I got while trying to vote in a neighboring county.

At Flanagan High School, voting precinct 18 in southwestern Broward County, I was approached in the school's parking lot by a school security guard. I had to wait while the guard, in a golf cart, took down my name, checked my driver's license and wrote down my license plate number.

Then the guard misdirected me to the school's office, rather than the polling location on campus. A pollworker saw me wandering outside the school office and showed me the way to the polling place.

— ANTONIO FINS

No polling place issues

The Palm Beach County elections office reports no polling place problems anywhere in the county as of 9 a.m.

Elections Supervisor Wendy Link mentioned the only problem she heard was earlier this morning when a man at Belvedere Elementary in West Palm Beach called her office to complain the polling place was closed. She said she he was at the school's front desk, and explained to him that the voting booths were in back. He wouldn't listen, she said, and he told her he would come back this afternoon and if the polling place was still "closed," he would record it on video and post to Twitter.

Palm Beach County voters have cast 9,147 ballots in person today as of 9:10 a.m. with Republicans comprising 48%, Democrats, 42%.

Democrats have cast 60% of the ballots cast in total so far with Republicans at 27% and everyone else at 14%. That's mail-in ballots, early voting and voting so far today. Just over 2% of ballots collected so far were cast by mail.

— CHRIS PERSAUD

Is downtown West Palm parking too pricy for voters?

If you're one of the 2,600 voters just east or south of downtown West Palm Beach who has yet to vote and must cast your ballot at West Palm Beach City Hall, you can park for free in the city's parking garage on Clematis Street. When you cast your ballot in person, you can get your parking slip validated, city spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said.

So far, 77 voters have cast their ballots at city hall. At least 484 voters in the two precincts east and south of downtown have mailed their ballots in, and another 102 voted early in person before today, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections reports.

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Palm Beach County

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Palm Beach County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website . You can also find sample ballots here .

Your polling location may be different from the last election. Enter your name and date of birth on this Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections web page to check where you must vote today: https://www.pbcelections.org/Voters/My-Status

You can also call the supervisor of elections office at 561-656-6200.

If you still have a mail-in ballot and want to vote, you can head to your polling place and exchange it for a regular ballot you can fill out and cast in person. If, for whatever reason, you don't want to do that, you can go to one of the four elections office branches across the county to drop it off:

Main office: 240 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach.

Northeast County Courthouse: 3188 PGA Boulevard, Room 2401, Palm Beach Gardens.

Southeast County Administrative Complex: 345 South Congress Avenue, Room 103, Delray Beach.

West County Office Building: 2976 State Road 15, Second Floor, Belle Glade.

