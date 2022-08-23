ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida primary 2022 live updates: No polling place issues in Palm Beach County

By Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3msJ_0hRjmkW000

It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

In local races, four Palm Beach County school board seats are up for grabs, voters will choose a candidate for County Commission District 6, a Palm Beach County Court Judge, Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge, and three seats for the Indian Trail Improvement District.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan general election races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

Florida primary election 2022: Races and candidates on Palm Beach County voters' ballots

Primary elections: Three Democrats vie for County Commission's western District 6 seat

County commission race heating up: McGovern, Willhite are spending, accusing and rebuking

Primary voter turnout in Palm Beach County ... so far

Redistricting causing minor confusion for some voters

Some voters in Palm Beach County have shown up at the wrong polling place according to elections chief Wendy Sartory Link. That's likely due to redistricting following the 2020 census, a once-every-10-years count that necessitates a recalibration of political lines.

"Any time you change polling locations, you have that risk," Link said.

To avoid this, voters should look at their newest voter information card or visit votepalmbeach.gov to find their election day polling location.

Link also noted some voters without party affiliation were grumbling about the state's closed primary policy. In an open primary, any voter can vote for any candidate, but in a closed primary, only voters can choose candidates with their party affiliation, which leaves NPA voters without a choice in partisan races until November.

One polling location, Century Village, was visited by Link because it was not allowing press onto the property.

"If they're going to be a polling location, they have to let everybody in," she said.

HANNAH MORSE

Maybe it's worth closing schools so they can serve as polling places?

If you are wondering whether it's worth closing schools so they can serve as polling locations, listen to the mini hassle I got while trying to vote in a neighboring county.

At Flanagan High School, voting precinct 18 in southwestern Broward County, I was approached in the school's parking lot by a school security guard. I had to wait while the guard, in a golf cart, took down my name, checked my driver's license and wrote down my license plate number.

Then the guard misdirected me to the school's office, rather than the polling location on campus. A pollworker saw me wandering outside the school office and showed me the way to the polling place.

ANTONIO FINS

No polling place issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOmBR_0hRjmkW000

The Palm Beach County elections office reports no polling place problems anywhere in the county as of 9 a.m.

Elections Supervisor Wendy Link mentioned the only problem she heard was earlier this morning when a man at Belvedere Elementary in West Palm Beach called her office to complain the polling place was closed. She said she he was at the school's front desk, and explained to him that the voting booths were in back. He wouldn't listen, she said, and he told her he would come back this afternoon and if the polling place was still "closed," he would record it on video and post to Twitter.

Palm Beach County voters have cast 9,147 ballots in person today as of 9:10 a.m. with Republicans comprising 48%, Democrats, 42%.

Democrats have cast 60% of the ballots cast in total so far with Republicans at 27% and everyone else at 14%. That's mail-in ballots, early voting and voting so far today. Just over 2% of ballots collected so far were cast by mail.

— CHRIS PERSAUD

Is downtown West Palm parking too pricy for voters?

If you're one of the 2,600 voters just east or south of downtown West Palm Beach who has yet to vote and must cast your ballot at West Palm Beach City Hall, you can park for free in the city's parking garage on Clematis Street. When you cast your ballot in person, you can get your parking slip validated, city spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said.

So far, 77 voters have cast their ballots at city hall. At least 484 voters in the two precincts east and south of downtown have mailed their ballots in, and another 102 voted early in person before today, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections reports.

Recommendations: Palm Beach Post Editorial Board endorsements for Aug. 23 primary election

Primary Elections 2022 Guide: Everything you need to know

Election Laws: What changed in Florida's election laws

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Palm Beach County

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Palm Beach County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website . You can also find sample ballots here .

Your polling location may be different from the last election. Enter your name and date of birth on this Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections web page to check where you must vote today: https://www.pbcelections.org/Voters/My-Status

You can also call the supervisor of elections office at 561-656-6200.

If you still have a mail-in ballot and want to vote, you can head to your polling place and exchange it for a regular ballot you can fill out and cast in person. If, for whatever reason, you don't want to do that, you can go to one of the four elections office branches across the county to drop it off:

  • Main office: 240 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
  • Northeast County Courthouse: 3188 PGA Boulevard, Room 2401, Palm Beach Gardens.
  • Southeast County Administrative Complex: 345 South Congress Avenue, Room 103, Delray Beach.
  • West County Office Building: 2976 State Road 15, Second Floor, Belle Glade.

Support local journalism by signing up for a Palm Beach Post digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida primary 2022 live updates: No polling place issues in Palm Beach County

Comments / 1

Related
bdb.org

KRUSECOM RELOCATES HQ FROM NEW JERSEY TO PALM BEACH COUNTY

August 26, 2022 – PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Business Development Board, Palm Beach County’s official economic development organization, is pleased to announce the relocation of QSGI INC KruseCom, a global IT asset management company, from New Jersey to 374 North Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. The company will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $80,000. It leased 30,000 sq. ft. for the company’s headquarters at the Airport Logistics Center.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Primary#Election Day#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrats#County Commission#Pbpost
thewestsidegazette.com

Florida officials arrest and charge 20 people with illegal voting, DeSantis says

Move designed to show muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state and comes days before primary election. Florida officials have arrested and charged 20 people with felony convictions and charged them with illegal voting, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday, a move designed to show the muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton

A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy