A guide to voter rights in Puerto Rico. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

As a territory, Puerto Rican citizens cannot currently vote in federal elections and are not represented by voting members of Congress. Whether Puerto Rico should become a state has long been a hot-button debate and it’s back in the forefront. The nation’s oldest Latino civil rights group is calling on Congress to approve statehood, and a Democratic congressman from Arizona has introduced a bill allowing Puerto Ricans to vote on the issue. If statehood advances, voters could weigh in on federal elections and gain representation in Congress.

Is there voter fraud in Puerto Rico?

Officials discovered more than 100 brief cases with uncounted ballots a week after the territory’s November 2020 general election. Election commission president Francisco Rosado said officials found the ballots in a secure vault after they were “misplaced,” and that they would count every vote.

Can convicted felons vote in Puerto Rico?

Felons can vote. Inmates in the territory's prisons, alongside inmates on the mainland who are residents of Puerto Rico or sentenced therein, may receive absentee ballots. Inmates in Puerto Rican correctional facilities also have the right to vote early.

Source: Junta Administrativa de Voto Ausente y Voto Adelantado

Is a voter ID mandatory in Puerto Rico?

Voter ID is mandatory. Voters must provide a driver's license, voter ID card, or passport. If a voter ID card expires less than six months before an election, one can still use it to vote in that election.

Source: AARP, Puerto Rico State Elections Commission

Does Puerto Rico have early voting?

Puerto Rico allows early voting beginning 10 days before the general election and ending one day beforehand. Some people unable to vote on election day due to medical issues (a "physical mobility impairment") or work conflicts may vote early. Those with medical issues must provide verification from a physician. To vote early, one must request an absentee ballot no less than 50 days before the election. Once available, voters can find applications on the State Election Commission website or at the local Permanent Registration Board.

Source: Puerto Rico State Election Commission , Junta Administrativa de Voto Ausente y Adelante

Can you vote absentee in Puerto Rico?

Absentee voting is allowed in Puerto Rico. To be eligible, one must be outside the territory on election day, an active voter registered only with the State Elections Commission and a Puerto Rico resident. Voters may request an absentee ballot no less than 45 days before an election. Voters must submit the ballot by the last day of the general canvass, or official review and recording, of the election.

Source: AARP, Puerto Rico Election Code , Junta Administrative de Voto Ausente y Adelante

Can you vote by mail in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico does not offer mail-in voting, but voters who are outside the territory on election day and fall in one of several categories may qualify for an absentee ballot. One may request an absentee ballot no less than 45 days before an election. Voters must submit the ballot by the last day of the general canvass, or official review and recording, of the election.

Source: Junta Administrativa de Voto Ausente y Adelante , AARP, Puerto Rico State Election Commission

How does Puerto Rico handle redistricting?

Puerto Rico conducts redistricting every 10 years, similarly to the United States. The territory does not elect senators or representatives to Congress, so redistricting had a local impact. According to El Nuevo Dí­a, three of its eight Senate districts (Arecibo, Ponce and Mayagã) changed, along with 34 of its 40 House districts. Redistricting had to compensate for the island's population loss of nearly 440,000 residents since 2010.

Source: El Nuevo Dí­a

What is prohibited at polling places in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico bans behavior that would "disturb" voting in polling places and 100 meters surrounding them. Illegal behavior around polling places can include violence or noise, disrespectful language or behavior, and anyone besides a police officer carrying a firearm or any object for the purpose of inflicting bodily injury.

Source: Puerto Rico Election Code

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: A guide to voter rights in Puerto Rico. What you need to know before you cast a ballot