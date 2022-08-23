Read full article on original website
'It's a pretty special day:' DNA kit leads to unexpected reunion, answers for Maine man
TURNER (WGME)-- A Maine man's decades-long search to discover his identity and family is finally over. "I've always known at a young age that I was adopted," Turner resident Bob Bowie said. Bowie grew up in Turner and was raised by a French-Canadian family. He believed he was Black, though...
Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
Maine wardens stress importance of life vests after body pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they've recovered the body of a missing man after the boat he was in overturned on the Androscoggin River Thursday night. Just before noon Friday, rescue crews pulled a body from the Androscoggin River. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a boat overturned,...
While legal in Maine, sports betting rules will take time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sports betting has been legal in Maine for nearly a month, but no one will be able to place a wager any time soon. State regulators say the rule-making process is underway, but it could take nearly a year. From casinos to smart phones, sports betting in...
Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
Piping plovers nesting in record numbers on Maine beaches
PORTLAND (WGME) – The endangered piping plover has had a record year in Maine. Maine Audubon says when they first started protecting them back in 1981, there were only 10 known nesting pairs in Maine. Now there are 140 nesting pairs, which fledged 252 chicks this year. That's way...
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Students move in to University of Southern Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest
PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
Fall foliage starting early in Maine? Drought could make leaves turn more quickly
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
Construction delays on Free Street are hurting Portland businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are expected to be back on Free Street in Portland on Friday after weeks of delays. The work at Congress Square has been stalled and it's costing businesses in the area. This is the third consecutive summer that business owners on Free Street have had to...
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
Strong storms topple trees, create flooding in greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and caused flash flooding in the greater Portland area Friday. One tree landed on a car near the intersection of Walnut Street and Montreal Street in Portland. Water flooded Forest Avenue, with the water rising to levels almost above the tires of...
Report: Operator likely failed to check if child was secured on Maine ride before fall
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- The State Fire Marshal's Office has released its investigative findings after a 10-year-old boy was injured on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach in July. According to state officials, a 10-year-old boy fell off the "Super Star" ride at Palace Playland on...
Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
Busy Portland street closed after construction workers hit underground utilities
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland says High Street is closed from Spring Street to Congress Street for emergency utility repair work. The closure is expected to last several days. The city says crews will be working 24/7 to fix an incident related to underground fiber connectivity. Portland says...
Proposal aims to bring passenger rail service from Portland to Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- A new connection is possible from Portland to Auburn. There is a proposal to bring a passenger rail service between the two cities. The Maine Rail Transit Coalition will present a proposal on Thursday to bring a passenger rail service from downtown Portland to Auburn. If approved,...
'It's Orwellian:' Citizen photo used to enforce dog ordinance in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland policy of using citizen photos to help enforce ordinances and issue fines is facing some pushback in the community. Last week, an anonymous photo of an alleged a dog ordinance violation on Willard Beach was sent to the city, leading to a $35 ticket being mailed to dog owner Barbara Everett.
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
