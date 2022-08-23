ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mobility pathway installed at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) -- Maine took a step Thursday towards helping everyone get on the beach. The state installed a mobility pathway at Popham Beach State Park to improve accessibility for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Governor Janet Mills was there to see how the ramp works firsthand. This project...
While legal in Maine, sports betting rules will take time

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sports betting has been legal in Maine for nearly a month, but no one will be able to place a wager any time soon. State regulators say the rule-making process is underway, but it could take nearly a year. From casinos to smart phones, sports betting in...
Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
Piping plovers nesting in record numbers on Maine beaches

PORTLAND (WGME) – The endangered piping plover has had a record year in Maine. Maine Audubon says when they first started protecting them back in 1981, there were only 10 known nesting pairs in Maine. Now there are 140 nesting pairs, which fledged 252 chicks this year. That's way...
Students move in to University of Southern Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Students at the University of Southern Maine are spending their first night on campus Friday night. The school welcomed students Friday to their Gorham campus. One student from Salem, New Hampshire says she never thought she'd get to have this experience. "I finally found out that I...
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest

PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
Strong storms topple trees, create flooding in greater Portland area

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and caused flash flooding in the greater Portland area Friday. One tree landed on a car near the intersection of Walnut Street and Montreal Street in Portland. Water flooded Forest Avenue, with the water rising to levels almost above the tires of...
Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
Proposal aims to bring passenger rail service from Portland to Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- A new connection is possible from Portland to Auburn. There is a proposal to bring a passenger rail service between the two cities. The Maine Rail Transit Coalition will present a proposal on Thursday to bring a passenger rail service from downtown Portland to Auburn. If approved,...
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
