Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football 2022: Team previews, top players for Class D

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football is just around the corner and there are lots of things to keep an eye out for before teams kick off their seasons on Sept. 2. Class D had a lot of movement this offseason. Little Falls, Mount Markham and Sherburne-Earlville moved in from Class C and Adirondack moved out of Class D and into C.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse PD

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12 week field training program side-by-side with senior officers to apply what they learned at the academy, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s Dakota Davis nominated for Campbell Trophy

Syracuse, N.Y. — Offensive lineman Dakota Davis has been nominated for the Campbell Trophy, the SU football program announced Friday. The Campbell Trophy is awarded each season to a college football player that excels in academics, leadership and on-field performance. It is often referred to as the academic Heisman Trophy. Nominees must be in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average above a 3.2.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito named starter at Illinois

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second consecutive year, Tommy DeVito is entering the college football season as an orange and blue-wearing starting quarterback. Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced Thursday that the former Syracuse football QB will be the team’s starter for its Week 0 matchup against Wyoming on Saturday. DeVito transferred into the Illini program in December.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls soccer media day recap: Polls, photos, videos

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III girls soccer players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s first-ever media day for their sport at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of coaches and players from 42 teams to produce videos, photo galleries and polls.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
insideradio.com

New Digital Radio Stations Debut In Syracuse And Richmond.

A new digital-only adult alternative station, “The SGNL” (The Signal), debuts with a focus on the Syracuse, NY market. Launched by Cumulus Media, “The SGNL” debuted Monday, Aug. 23 playing artists including Tame Impala, Florence + the Machine, Jack Johnson and Beck. Outside of a jockless...
SYRACUSE, NY
