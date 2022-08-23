Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
Section III football 2022: Team previews, top players for Class D
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football is just around the corner and there are lots of things to keep an eye out for before teams kick off their seasons on Sept. 2. Class D had a lot of movement this offseason. Little Falls, Mount Markham and Sherburne-Earlville moved in from Class C and Adirondack moved out of Class D and into C.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse PD
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12 week field training program side-by-side with senior officers to apply what they learned at the academy, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
SCAC Empire division tees off season with new tournament play
The Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division opened its 2022 season with a new tournament style competition, the first which took place on Friday at Walden Oaks Country Club in Cortland. “We are trying a tournament style this year with the boys golf season after trying it with the girls...
Section III boys golf coaches poll: What is toughest course in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III boys golf tees off Thursday with eight teams hitting the links. We polled coaches from around the section to ask what course is the toughest to play. Here’s what they said. >> Section III football media day recap: Polls, photos, videos.
Section III field hockey coaches poll: Which of your players has the highest field hockey IQ?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with talented field hockey players, but the thing that sets the great ones apart is their ability to see and play the game on an intellectual level. >> Field hockey season previews: Class A and B | Class C and D.
Syracuse football’s Dakota Davis nominated for Campbell Trophy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Offensive lineman Dakota Davis has been nominated for the Campbell Trophy, the SU football program announced Friday. The Campbell Trophy is awarded each season to a college football player that excels in academics, leadership and on-field performance. It is often referred to as the academic Heisman Trophy. Nominees must be in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average above a 3.2.
Fall exhibits to open this Saturday at the Schweinfurth Art Center
The Schweinfurth Art Center is hosting an opening Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, for its two fall exhibits: “Member Show 2022″ and “In Conversations with Nature,” a solo exhibit by Syracuse artist Nikolay Mikushkin. An opening reception will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. The “Member Show” features...
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
Worcester’s 11-run seventh inning dooms Syracuse in 12-8 Mets loss to Red Sox on Friday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets led the Worcester Red Sox, 3-1, entering the seventh inning on Friday night, but an 11-run seventh for the Red Sox powered Worcester to a 12-8 victory over Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse (51-70) jumped on the board in the bottom of...
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
Ex-Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito named starter at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second consecutive year, Tommy DeVito is entering the college football season as an orange and blue-wearing starting quarterback. Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced Thursday that the former Syracuse football QB will be the team’s starter for its Week 0 matchup against Wyoming on Saturday. DeVito transferred into the Illini program in December.
Section III girls soccer media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III girls soccer players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s first-ever media day for their sport at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of coaches and players from 42 teams to produce videos, photo galleries and polls.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
Syracuse offense slows in 9-1 loss to Worcester on Thursday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets struggled offensively while the Worcester Red Sox scored early and often in a 9-1 Syracuse loss to Worcester on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. This ends a streak of nine consecutive Syracuse games decided by two runs or less. Worcester (60-59) wasted...
Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Quyen T. Huynh, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to Onondaga County Justice Center...
New Digital Radio Stations Debut In Syracuse And Richmond.
A new digital-only adult alternative station, “The SGNL” (The Signal), debuts with a focus on the Syracuse, NY market. Launched by Cumulus Media, “The SGNL” debuted Monday, Aug. 23 playing artists including Tame Impala, Florence + the Machine, Jack Johnson and Beck. Outside of a jockless...
